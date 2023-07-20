Neoss® Group signs a collaboration agreement with Osstell® AB

Neoss

20 Jul, 2023

ZURICH, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss Group, a pioneer in dental implant solutions, is delighted to announce our partnership with Osstell AB, a global organization from Gothenburg, Sweden. This dynamic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the dental industry, uniting the strengths of the two organizations to develop innovative products that will improve patient care worldwide.

Osstell AB is renowned for its unwavering commitment to empowering dentists and dental surgeons globally, aiming to enhance the safety, efficacy, and success rates of implant treatments. With this collaboration Neoss Group and Osstell AB solidify their positions as key players in the dental industry.

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group, expressed, "Teaming up with Osstell, the world leader in Resonance Frequency Analysis, allows us to fuse our cutting-edge dental implant solutions with their extensive knowledge in the field of dental implant stability and osseointegration."

Malin Gustavsson, CEO of Osstell AB, stated, "Collaborating with Neoss Group opens up new possibilities for advancing implant treatments and empowering dental professionals globally. We are excited about the potential it holds, and the positive outcomes this collaboration will bring to clinicians and patients worldwide."

Neoss Group and Osstell AB are excited about the transformative impact this partnership will have on the dental implant market, benefiting both clinicians and patients. Together, Neoss Group and Osstell AB will strive to deliver exceptional implant solutions and advance oral health.

About Neoss® 
Neoss was founded with a vision to enhance dental implant treatments for both clinicians and patients. With our extensive expertise in dental implant procedures, we are committed to develop user-friendly and cost-effective solutions that enhance the efficiency of dental professionals and improve patient outcomes. Our products and solutions are meticulously designed, researched, and developed in Gothenburg, Sweden – the birthplace of Osseointegration and the renowned pioneer, Professor Per-Ingvar Brånemark. You can have confidence knowing that our offerings are supported by scientific research and long-term clinical results, providing you and your patients with peace of mind. To find out more visit https://neoss.com

About Osstell® AB
Osstell is the global leader in implant stability measurement and osseointegration progress monitoring. Osstell was formed in 1999 to commercialize an invention using Resonance Frequency Analysis (RFA) to determine the clinical status of a dental implant. More than 1 400 scientific publications confirm the benefits of the technology, its clinical value, and the use of the ISQ scale for dentists in their daily practices. Osstell is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden – the birthplace of dental implants. Since 2018, Osstell is part of the W&H group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of dental precision instruments and devices., visit https://osstell.com

