Neoss Inc. Expands Biomaterials Line with a new, Allograft Extraction Bone Graft

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss Inc., a leading innovator in dental implant solutions and digital workflows, is excited to extend its line of biomaterials: NeoGenix™ Extraction Allograft. Made of 100% human allograft bone fiber and bone particulate is designed to simplify bone regeneration for all types of dental practitioners, offering an effective and streamlined, one-step solution for enhancing patient outcomes.

NeoGenix Extraction Allograft

NeoGenix Extraction Allograft is composed of 100% human allograft, incorporating a precise blend of demineralized bone fibers and mineralized bone particulate. By combining both cortical and cancellous materials into a convenient plug shape, the allograft creates an optimal environment for stronger and faster bone growth. This innovative composition eliminates the need for mixing particulate grafts or applying additional membrane, making the process more efficient and less complex for clinicians.

John Chopack, Managing Director of Neoss USA, expressed his excitement about the product:

"We're pleased to offer a new allograft fiber for extraction sites that not only delivers cost-effective results but also fosters faster, stronger bone growth. This helps preserve the integrity of the patient's bone structure, ensuring that practitioners can keep future implant treatment options open, providing patients with a reliable foundation for long-term dental health."

The NeoGenix Extraction Allograft offers predictable and reliable outcomes, making it a trusted and affordable alternative to traditional xenografts and synthetic products. With its focus on ease of use and clinical effectiveness, NeoGenix Extraction Allograft provides dental professionals with a seamless, one-step solution to support high-quality patient care.

For more information about the NeoGenix Extraction Allograft and to explore its full composition, please visit neoss.com.

About Neoss®

Neoss offers intelligent products that are intuitively simple to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with excellent long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

SOURCE Neoss