NeoSystems and SNC Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Jointly Provide CMMC Solutions

NeoSystems and SNC Defensible Security Provide Defense Contractors with a Comprehensive and Scalable Solution for IT Management and Cybersecurity

RESTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems LLC, a leading provider of managed services, consulting and compliant hosting solutions for government contractors, and SNC, the global aerospace and national security leader, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. The partnership, announced ahead of the CMMC Ecosystem Summit + CMMC Implementation Conference (CEIC East), will support companies' efforts within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) to achieve and maintain conformance with the new requirements of the DoD's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, which begins phased implementation in 2025.

The CMMC program requires all organizations within the DIB to certify conformance with established cybersecurity requirements to remain eligible to receive a contract award or renewal. Most organizations that handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) will be required to certify at CMMC Level 2, which requires satisfying the 320 assessment objectives within NIST SP 800-171's 110 controls.

"Addressing the NIST requirements can be challenging for many organizations, especially small and medium-sized businesses or SMBs," said Stuart Itkin, NeoSystems Senior Vice President. "Many SMBs just don't have compliance, IT and information security expertise in-house to address those requirements. NeoSystems CMMC Managed Solutions, combined with SNC Defensible Security, provides DIB organizations an unmatched approach to IT management, cybersecurity and compliance that delivers the support and resources needed, 24/7, on a shared services basis."

SNC Defensible Security is a next-generation, 24/7 cloud-based Security Operations Center as a Service (SOC-as-a-Service) tailored specifically for defense contractors, manufacturers and commercial organizations that have a defense-focused business area. NeoSystems CMMC Managed Solutions, which include Managed IT Services and Security Program Management, enable organizations to create a secure work environment in which CUI can be handled compliantly. The combined service offering enables organizations to better achieve and maintain compliance swiftly and with confidence.

"SNC and NeoSystems share a commitment not just to solving current security challenges but a sustained commitment to helping defense contractors remain secure as the cybersecurity ecosystem continues to evolve," said Dan Smith, SNC's Director, Secure Cyber Solutions. "Our commitment goes beyond compliance. The security of these organizations is critical to our national defense and the overall security of our nation. Working together with NeoSystems, we can be a better partner to companies across the DIB and to the DOD."

Both parties intend to finalize a more detailed and legally binding agreement in the near future.

For more information about SNC Defensible Security, visit defensiblesecurity.com or contact [email protected].

For more information about NeoSystems CMMC Managed Solutions visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com/cmmc-compliance-services/ or contact [email protected].

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in the Washington, D.C. area, is a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider for the government contracting market. NeoSystems provides core solutions to more than 600 client companies and their 100,000+ client employees with its outsourced services by implementing hundreds of fully integrated financial, business and cyber management systems through best-of-breed technology and in-depth domain expertise in Accounting and Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on LinkedIn

About SNC

SNC is a trusted global leader in aerospace and national security. Our innovative solutions enable connected protection through command, control and communications systems, as well as ISR, cyber, electronic spectrum management, and other high capabilities for national security systems across all domains – sea, land, air, space and cyber. SNC is a next-generation prime at the optimum intersection of commercial, defense and non-traditional contractors. We are one of the only privately owned mid-tier A&D prime contractors and we pride ourselves on our ability to invest early and often to ensure mission success on or ahead of schedule. It's part of our mission to always stay one step ahead; working on solutions today to solve the problems of tomorrow. Founded in 1963, SNC is owned by Chairwoman Eren Ozmen and CEO Fatih Ozmen.

Contact:

Stuart Itkin

NeoSystems

603.892.0538

[email protected]

SOURCE NeoSystems LLC