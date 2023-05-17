NeoSystems Announces Executive Leadership Progression

Appoints Brad Mitchell President and CEO; Co-Founder Michael Tinsley Named Chairman of the Board

RESTON, Va., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems, a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed services provider to the government contracting market, today announced changes to its executive leadership team. Brad Mitchell will take the helm as President and CEO, succeeding Michael Tinsley, who will become Chairman of the Board.

"We have grown our business these past 20 years as a trusted advisor to government contractors," said Michael Tinsley, co-founder, President and CEO, NeoSystems. "It has been a privilege and an honor day in and day out to earn our customers' trust and to work alongside a talented and committed team. Now is the right time to hand over the leadership to Brad who has the proven experience and expertise to continue to strategically move NeoSystems forward and to help guide clients on their digital transformation journey."

Under Tinsley's direction, NeoSystems has grown from a two-person shop to a $42 million business with more than 160 employees and 600 plus customers across the United States.

"I am excited for the future of NeoSystems and our clients," said Mitchell, senior vice president of professional services and product development. "Government contractors play an essential role in our nation's security and federal government operations. Our role as a managed and professional services provider enables government contractors to focus on building their businesses. With the government's expanded focus on cybersecurity, NeoSystems is poised to accelerate its growth. Our Managed IT and Managed Security Services are becoming increasingly more important as the DoD implements its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program, affecting more than 80,000 Defense Industrial Base companies."

Mitchell is credited with aggressively growing the size of NeoSystems' professional services business while overseeing product delivery and professional services delivery for the past three years. Prior to joining NeoSystems, Mitchell co-owned and managed a consulting business for the GovCon marketplace. Earlier in his career, he was a software developer and project manager and worked as vice president of Finance for QinetiQ North America, a multi-billion-dollar defense contractor, where he also led a companywide ERP consolidation team.

Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of California San Diego and a Master of Business Administration degree from California Lutheran University.

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in the Washington, D.C area, is a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider for the government contracting market. NeoSystems provides core solutions to more than 600 client companies and their 100,000+ client employees with its outsourced services by implementing hundreds of fully integrated financial, business and cyber management systems through best-of-breed technology and in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

