NeoSystems Reaches CMMC-AB Registered Practitioner Organization Status

With this designation, NeoSystems can play a more influential role in supporting clients as they look to achieve CMMC certification with authorization from the CMMC-AB. The RPO status exhibits that NeoSystems is familiar with the constructs of the CMMC Standard and is able to deliver compliant managed security services designed to ready organizations for audits and help them to meet ongoing compliance requirements.

Additionally, NeoSystems' Rob Wilson, Chief Operations Officer, and Brian Giblin, Senior Director of Quality Assurance, have achieved Registered Practitioner (RP) status from the CMMC-AB.

"NeoSystems is thrilled to become a Registered Practitioner Organization for the CMMC-AB and have Rob and Brian become Registered Practitioners," said Michael Tinsley, President and CEO of NeoSystems. "We look forward to supporting our growing client-base and navigating the CMMC compliance process on their behalf."

The CMMC-AB establishes and oversees a qualified, trained and high-fidelity community of assessors that can deliver consistent and informative assessments to participating organizations against a defined set of controls/best practices within the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program.



The CMMC Model itself is created, managed and mandated by the Department of Defense (DoD). Its purpose is to validate the security of the DoD's 300,000 vendors throughout its supply chain and includes five levels of certifications. More information is available at: https://www.acq.osd.mil/cmmc/index.html.

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a full service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider delivering services and solutions to enable, run and secure government contractors, commercial entities and nonprofit organizations. Today NeoSystems maintains a 97% client retention rate, and supports over 600 companies and more than 100,000 client employees with its outsourced services. NeoSystems' experts have implemented hundreds of fully-integrated financial and business management systems, utilizing best of breed technology and leveraging in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (FedRAMP Ready FISMA Moderate, SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). The NeoSystems team enables companies to improve vital operations, reduce their overhead costs and become compliant with complex requirements. NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

