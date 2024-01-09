NeoSystems Renews FedRAMP® Ready on FedRAMP Marketplace

RESTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems LLC, a leading provider of managed services, consulting and compliant hosting solutions for government contractors, announced today that it has renewed the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready FISMA Moderate designation for the NeoSystems.Cloud.

The NeoSystems.Cloud is a community cloud purpose built for the government contracting community that complies with essential cloud security and data protection standards for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) used by the U.S. federal government. In combination with NeoSystems Secure Hosting Managed Service, the NeoSystems.Cloud provides an environment that meets or exceeds the requirements of DFARS 252.204-7012 and CMMC 2.0 Maturity Level 2. CMMC requires any cloud service used by a DoD contractor to store, process, or transmit Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) satisfy the requirements of the FedRAMP Moderate Baseline.

Within the NeoSystems.Cloud, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software, other third party, and client-developed applications can be hosted in dedicated client-specific virtual and micro-segmented tenant environments. By adding managed hosting solutions to NeoSystems.Cloud, firms can move to the cloud while reducing the risk exposure and overhead costs associated with more traditional commercial infrastructure-as-a-service offerings. NeoSystems and the NeoSystems.Cloud help small and medium-sized government contractors deploy affordable cloud solutions that meet the FAR and DFARS cybersecurity requirements.

FedRAMP is a federal government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud-based products and services. As one of a select number of cloud Infrastructure service providers to receive FedRAMP Ready status, NeoSystems extends its legacy of offering services tailored to the needs of the GovCon marketplace.

"Renewing the FedRAMP Ready designation assures our clients that our cloud infrastructure meets the rigorous security and reliability standards established for cloud service offerings used by the federal government," said Rob Wilson, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer for NeoSystems.

"The December 26th, 2023, release of the CMMC rules underscores the need for government contractors to look to trusted sources for managed security, managed IT and managed cloud services. Our CMMC Enclave leverages our compliant service offerings to create a closed environment where CUI is sequestered and used under a NeoSystems security program built and run to support the Client's compliance needs."

NeoSystems.Cloud is listed as a FedRAMP Ready service on the FedRAMP Marketplace, the official, comprehensive directory of cloud service providers and their respective products and services that have achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) compliance.

A-LIGN Compliance and Security, Inc (A-LIGN) acted as NeoSystems' Third Party Assessor (3PAO) during the FedRAMP readiness assessment process. Mike Gallagher, Senior Director of Federal Services , stated, "NeoSystems used A-LIGN for its NeoSystems.Cloud FedRAMP Readiness Assessment Testing. Through our procedures, we observed that the NeoSystems.Cloud solution security and controls design met the security requirements as dictated by FedRAMP to meet the "FedRAMP Ready" designation". To learn more about the NeoSystems Ready status and the FedRAMP program, visit the NeoSystems.Cloud website.

