NeoSystems To Host CMMC Day with Experts from the Department of Defense, Coalfire, Deltek, Forvis and Holland & Knight

Sep 15, 2022, 09:00 ET
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems, a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed services provider to the government contractor market, announced today that it will host an in-person CMMC Day with panel discussions featuring industry experts from the Department of Defense (DoD), Coalfire, Deltek, Forvis, and Holland & Knight and more, which also will be live streamed.
When:
September 20, 2022
10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CDT) In-person
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CDT) Live Stream
Where:
In-person event: The Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35806
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cmmc-day-huntsville-tickets-385890257147
The event also will be live streamed.
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-stream-cmmc-day-huntsville-tickets-418251410227
What:
Join the greater Huntsville GovCon community for a day of Q&A, program updates, success stories, audit preparation insights, discussions around the investment in a robust cybersecurity program, getting compliant, the CMMC Assessment Process (CAP) document, realistic pricing, and more.
10:35 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.: Preparing for Achieving the DIBCAC: Small Business and Enterprise
- Ed Bassett, CISO, NeoSystems (Moderator)
- Joe Bennett, Head of IT and Security, COLSA
- John Ellis, Director of DIBCAC
- Jake Williams STR
- Matt Travis, President, Cyber AB
11:45 a.m. to 12:35 p.m.: The Business Decision of CMMC
- Stuart Itkin, Coalfire Federal (Moderator)
- Bob Metzger, Partner, RJO
- Greg Powers, Director of Managed Security, Amy Williams, Senior Director of Proactive Services, BlueVoyant
1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.: MSP, Legal, Pricing, and Cost Management
- Chris Knight, VP of Product - Cloud, Compliance, Security, Deltek (Moderator)
- Ed Bassett, CISO, NeoSystems
- Eric Crusius, Partner, Holland & Knight
- Jerry Leishman, EVP & National Security & Compliance Director at CORTAC
- Stacy Bostjanick, Director of CMMC, OUSD A&S, DoD CIO
- Amira Armond, President, Kieri Solutions
2:40 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Solution Paths to Audit-Readiness
- Greg Powers, Director of Managed Security, NeoSystems (Moderator)
- Regan Edens, President, DTC Global
- Bill Walter, Managing Director, Forvis
- Tara Lemieux, Senior IT Auditor CMMC, Shellman
- Chris Knight, VP of Product - Cloud, Compliance, Security, Deltek
3:30 p.m.to 4:10 p.m.: Accelerating Industry/Government Collaboration For Audit Readiness
- Elizabeth Jimenez, Executive Director of Market Development, NeoSystems (Moderator)
- Stacy Bostjanick, Director of CMMC, OUSD A&S , DoD CIO
- John Ellis, Head of DIBCAC
- Matt Travis, President, Cyber AB
4:10 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Lightning round Q&A for all panelists
About NeoSystems
NeoSystems, based in Reston, Virginia, is a full service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider for the government contracting market. NeoSystems provides core solutions to more than 600 client companies and their 100,000+ client employees with its outsourced services by implementing hundreds of fully integrated financial, business and cyber management systems through best-of-breed technology and in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (SSAE18 SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
