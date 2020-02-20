NEOTD Tech Conference April 23, 2020 at LCCC Spitzer Center

Attendees will also get to see the latest tech products and IT services showcased in the exhibitor area from companies such as Acer, CyberPower, Eaton, Google, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, SpaceBound Solutions and many more.

Businesses and school decision makers will learn how they can integrate these solutions into their organization's tech landscape.

This annual event is Free to attend but space is limited, Attendees must reserve their spot at the event – Register at: https://www.neotd.com/register

SOURCE SpaceBound Solutions

