NEOTD Tech Conference April 23, 2020 at LCCC Spitzer Center
Feb 20, 2020, 13:00 ET
CLEVELAND, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceBound Solutions presents the annual NEOTD Tech Conference at Lorain County Community College's Spitzer Center on April 23, 2020.
At the NEOTD tech conference, attendees will learn about topics such as: Cybersecurity - IoT (Internet of Things) - AI (Artificial Intelligence) - See a Live Security Assessment Demo - Check out ergonomic workspace products for businesses, schools and much more.
Attendees will also get to see the latest tech products and IT services showcased in the exhibitor area from companies such as Acer, CyberPower, Eaton, Google, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, SpaceBound Solutions and many more.
Businesses and school decision makers will learn how they can integrate these solutions into their organization's tech landscape.
This annual event is Free to attend but space is limited, Attendees must reserve their spot at the event – Register at: https://www.neotd.com/register
SOURCE SpaceBound Solutions
Share this article