NEOTECH AND CTIP JOIN FORCES

A New Collaboration for the Development of Innovative Products

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Neotech Products LLC as the newest addition to The Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics portfolio. CTIP is an FDA funded MedTech accelerator supporting pediatric device innovators from concept to commercialization.

"Working with CTIP opens the door for more resources and networking to help us advance novel innovation," Sara Dimmitt, Neotech Director of Business Development said. "Through our partnership, we have already connected with other portfolio members that have technologies that may be mutually beneficial."

"Working with CTIP opens the door for more resources and networking to help us advance novel innovation." Post this

CTIP will support Neotech with:

Science and engineering consulting

Product design and development

Regulatory strategy

Medical device clinical trials

And more

Neotech and CTIP are kicking off their partnership with the development of the Airpulse Project. "Airpulse is in its early stages, but we certainly hope to share more in the future," Dimmitt said.

About the partners: Neotech Products LLC is a proven leader in the development of neonatal, pediatric, and respiratory products. They have been Making a Difference by manufacturing innovative medical devices since 1987. They take ideas to market with no financial investment required from the inventor. Their unique line of skin friendly products are designed to benefit mothers, babies, children, and clinicians.

The Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP) is a pediatric medical device accelerator based at Lurie Children's Hospital (LCH) and Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). Established in 2011, CTIP has been funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Pediatric Device Consortia (PDC) grant program in 2013, 2018, and 2023. CTIP promotes the development and commercialization of pediatric medical devices by simultaneously engaging and coordinating clinicians, engineers, regulators, hospital administrators, industry, patients, and the business community to guide and support medical device development for children. CTIP has established a robust network of children's hospitals, academic institutions, accelerators, incubators, and ecosystem partners to support the commercialization of pediatric medical devices. Over the past ten years, CTIP's Network has steadily grown from local to national membership, with 25 institutions across 8 states participating in the 2023-2028 cycle.

Ernie Cavazos

Neotech Products LLC

661-775-7466

[email protected]

SOURCE Neotech Products