NEOTECH PRODUCTS INTRODUCES NEW SLOGAN

July 1, 2024

A Brand Refresh Built on Legacy

VALENCIA, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neotech Products is thrilled to announce the launch of its new company tagline: People • Passion • Products. This new motto serves as an extension to the previous rather than a replacement.

Making a Difference has been the daily mantra for over a decade. It remains relevant and will continue to endure within the building, but the team at Neotech felt that it was time for a change.

Transitioning from Making a Difference to People • Passion •& Products.
"Neotech will always be known for making a difference; it's ingrained in who we are," Ernie Cavazos, Director of Marketing, said. "But the company has evolved, significantly, and we wanted to acknowledge that. Our new slogan defines how we're making that difference. People working with passion to develop great products. We feel that it better expresses what Neotech has become."

People • Passion • Products - three simple words that perfectly encapsulate Neotech's commitment to:

  • prioritizing customers, employees, and partners
  • fostering a culture of dedication and innovation
  • delivering top-quality products

"Our team is excited to embody this new mantra as we continue to make a difference in all that we do," Cavazos added.

About Neotech Products: Neotech Products has been manufacturing innovative medical products since 1987. Their unique line of skin friendly products are designed to benefit mothers, babies, children, and clinicians. Neotech Products is a proven leader in the development of neonatal, pediatric, and respiratory products.

