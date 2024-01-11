TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mathieu Stephens, President and Chief Executive Officer, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") (TSXV: NTX) and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. Opens the Market Thursday, January 11, 2024

NeoTerrex is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation focused on critical minerals in the province of Quebec. It is developing its Mount Discovery property, a rare earths asset in the low-risk mining district with excellent existing infrastructure.

