Neoteryx's Mitra Devices for Specimen Collection Registered in South Africa

LOS ANGELES and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mitra® microsampling device from US-based Neoteryx is now approved as a Class B in vitro diagnostic (IVD) medical device by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) in South Africa (ZA). Separations, a ZA-based distributor of devices and products for scientists and labs, helped get the Mitra device approved for broad use in ZA. Class B registration allows lay people to use the Mitra to self-sample at home for research studies or monitoring non-critical conditions.

The Mitra device is ideal for remote use by both professionals and laypersons to collect a small blood sample using a simple finger-stick method. It is based on volumetric absorptive microsampling technology, made possible by the absorbent VAMS® tip. Mitra devices can be used at home, in the field or lab, and many scientists around the world use them for remote research studies, clinical trials, and public health surveys.

"The SAHPRA registration confirms that Mitra® devices from Neoteryx meet all regulatory and quality standards in South Africa and can be imported for application in research and lab settings," said Nicolas Queisser, Managing Director, Separations.

Mitra devices can be shipped from Separations on behalf of researchers and labs via regular mail to research volunteers living in remote areas. With the availability of Mitra devices, more ZA citizens will be able to provide specimen samples without having to travel to labs or facilities in city centers. With the help of online video demonstrations and illustrated instructions in Mitra Collection Kits, people can use Mitra devices to collect high-quality blood samples for validated lab testing. The data gathered from Mitra microsamples can be used for both scientific research and clinical diagnostics.

Mitra microsamples are intended to be analyzed in labs as dried specimen samples, a method that keeps bio-specimens stable and eliminates the need for cold shipping and storage. Remote collection and microsampling of dried specimens are ideal for remote monitoring or studies in low-resource areas and for virtual clinical trials or public health studies where people can easily participate from home.

About Neoteryx

Neoteryx LLC, a device company in California, delivers simple, quantitative and automatable microsampling solutions. Its Mitra device facilitates remote specimen collection and transportation of blood and other biological fluids to improve human health, reduce laboratory costs and enable new models of care. Neoteryx's customers include researchers, laboratories and health providers working to advance telemedicine, pharmaceutical development, biotechnology research and clinical diagnostics. For more information, visit www.neoteryx.com.

About Separations

Separations is a product distributor and service provider serving South African scientists and laboratory technicians. With offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, their mission is to supply spectacular products, technical support, and commercial services. They provide support for techniques scripting, assay development, experimental optimization, training, method troubleshooting, and more. For information, visit www.separations.co.za.

