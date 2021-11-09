NeoTX Therapeutics to Present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Annual Meeting

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoTX Therapeutics, Ltd. (NeoTX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced a presentation on the company's lead program, naptumomab estafenatox (NAP), at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting being held November 10-14, 2021 at the Walter E. Washington convention Center, Washington D.C. The poster presentation will highlight preclinical data demonstrating that NAP enhances CAR-T cells potency and can boost CAR-T efficacy against solid tumors.

Details on the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS), Naptumomab Estafenatox (NAP), enhances CAR-T cells potency and can boost CAR-T efficacy against solid tumors

Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS), Naptumomab Estafenatox (NAP), enhances CAR-T cells potency and can boost CAR-T efficacy against solid tumors Abstract Number: 576 (ePoster)

576 (ePoster) Lead Author: Yael Sagi , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. Category: Combination Immunotherapies

Combination Immunotherapies Date & Time: The ePoster will be on display on the SITC 2021 virtual meeting platform from 7 a.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 until the virtual meeting platform is closed on Jan. 9, 2022 .

About NeoTX

NeoTX is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company which is developing targeted anticancer immunotherapies utilizing its proprietary Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform. TTS binds a genetically engineered bacterial determinant to the tumor surface while simultaneously activating and expanding tumor specific immune cells that are then redirected from the periphery to the tumor to mount an immune response. The company's lead TTS molecule, naptumomab estafenatox (NAP) is currently in clinical development for advanced solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.neotx.com

Media Contact:

Aviram Uzi

Head of PR and Communications

Gelbart-Kahana Investor Relations

[email protected]

+972-525329103

Investor Contact:

Robert Harow, CFOO

NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd

[email protected]

609-718-2305 x204

