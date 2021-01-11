NEOU Lands The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper as their First Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOU , the live streaming and on-demand wellness marketplace that offers content and experiences from over 100 studios and instructors, today announced that Bob Harper, health and fitness expert, host of The Biggest Loser, and #1 NY Times best selling author, has joined forces with NEOU as a brand ambassador. Bob brings his years of experience in the fitness and wellness industry and creative vision to NEOU, as the brand continues to rapidly grow in the digital wellness space.

Bob will use his massive influence, experience in fitness, and innovative ideas to support NEOU across a variety of areas, including content, experiential marketing, advertising and social media. Bob will also collaborate on exciting new initiatives ranging from weight loss programs to healthy eating challenges and a nationwide search for the next big fitness star, giving him an opportunity to engage both with his fans and the NEOU community.

"Bob brings years of experience in fitness and entertainment to NEOU, and we're excited to tap into his creativity and passion to create engaging content and build deeper connections with our members," said Nathan Forster, Co-Founder & CEO of NEOU. "NEOU is one of the leaders in the digital wellness space, and the alignment and collaboration with Bob only accelerates our growth trajectory."

"I am thrilled to be partnering with NEOU, a company that helps people be the best versions of themselves, something I've worked to do my entire career," said Bob. "I'm looking forward to bringing my years of experience and ideas to the platform."

Bob and NEOU collaborated to launch his Weight Loss Starter Pack on the platform. Bob handpicked classes to help people who are new to fitness and NEOU, and are looking to lose weight in the New Year, discover the best workouts to achieve their goals. You can learn more about the NEOU and Bob Harper partnership and the Weight Loss Starter Pack here .

In late January, Bob will also lead the search for NEOU's Next Fitness Superstar, a competition to discover great instructor talent. These short-form IGTV episodes will open up a nationwide search for undiscovered fitness talent, where Bob puts competitors through a series of challenges, culminating in a finale with open voting on the NEOU website.

NEOU's mission is to bring the best fitness and wellness content to everyone by making it accessible, affordable, and easy to consume, while also providing fitness instructors and studios the ability to scale their business digitally to a worldwide audience. The platform offers a seamless user experience and curated library of classes from a wide variety of fitness concepts and modalities, including HIIT, meditation, yoga, Pilates, nutrition, strength training, kids, and more.

To learn more or download the app, visit neoufitness.com

About NEOU:

NEOU is a marketplace that offers live streaming and on-demand wellness content and experiences from 100+ studios and instructors, available from any phone, tablet, computer, or TV. With thousands of classes for all fitness levels ranging from bootcamp to yoga, dance, nutrition, and even kids - there is truly something for everyone. Stay motivated with guided programs and challenges, track your progress, and earn badges for hitting workout milestones. NEOU will also recommend the best classes, instructors, and programs for you based on your goals and preferences.

About Bob Harper:

Health and Fitness expert, television star, and three-time #1 New York Times best-selling author Bob Harper is one of the most successful lifestyle experts in the world. Having starred as a trainer and then host on 17 seasons of NBC's The Biggest Loser, his world came to a halt in February 2017, when at age 51 he suffered a heart attack and went into cardiac arrest. He woke up from a coma two days later and learned that he had needed to be shocked three times by an automated external defibrillator (AED) to restart his heart.

Harper's experience gave him new purpose and since then, he has redoubled his efforts to promote physical and emotional well-being. Through programs like Survivors Have Heart, he's made it his mission to not only educate people about heart disease, but to bring together survivors, share their stories, provide support for them and their loved ones, and help them stay committed to lasting health. Harper is now hosting the all new Biggest Loser on USA Network, which premiered in January 2020.

