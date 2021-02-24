NEOU, the Digital Fitness and Wellness Platform Expands International Offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOU , the live streaming and on-demand fitness and wellness marketplace that offers content and experiences from over 100 studios and instructors, today announced the launch of Portuguese language on-demand classes. This marks the beginning of NEOU's plans to offer non-English language instruction to its members. The platform is already available globally, and these major expansion plans will provide an opportunity for more fitness enthusiasts abroad to experience NEOU's innovative platform and content.

Brazil is one of South America's largest fitness markets, with revenue projected to reach US$506M in 2021. "We are excited about the opportunity to enter new international markets," says Nathan Forster, CEO, and Founder. "Offering multi-language content will enable us to expand our reach as we continue to make high-quality fitness and wellness more accessible."

NEOU will introduce additional languages to the platform, including Spanish and Mandarin, later this year. Class types for non-English content will include strength, yoga, and bootcamp, with plans to scale into other fitness genres in the future.

NEOU has raised $40 million to date, and has a mission to bring the best fitness and wellness content to everyone. The platform offers a seamless user experience and curated library of classes from a variety of fitness concepts and modalities, including HIIT, meditation, yoga, Pilates, nutrition, strength training, kids, and more.

NEOU is a marketplace that offers live streaming and on-demand wellness content and experiences from 100+ studios and instructors, available from any phone, tablet, computer, or TV. With thousands of classes for all fitness levels ranging from bootcamp to yoga, dance, nutrition, and even kids - there is truly something for everyone. Stay motivated with guided programs and challenges, track your progress, and earn badges for hitting workout milestones. NEOU will also recommend the best classes, instructors, and programs for you based on your goals and preferences.

