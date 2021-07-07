NEOU To Launch Spanish Language Fitness Classes

NEW YORK, July, 7 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOU , the live streaming and on-demand fitness and wellness marketplace that offers content and experiences from over 100 studios and instructors, today announced that they will now offer Spanish-language on-demand fitness classes. The company announced the addition of Portuguese-language classes earlier this year, and is excited to continue to expand its footprint in the global market.

"NEOU's mission is to inspire and support our community by making engaging and inspirational wellness content easily accessible to everyone, anywhere in the world, while providing the best user experience. We are excited about the launch of Spanish-language fitness classes as we continue to grow our global presence," says Nathan Forster, CEO and Founder of NEOU.

The new Spanish classes will be available worldwide on the NEOU app. Class types for this content will include barre, yoga, and bootcamp, with plans to scale into other fitness genres in the future.

NEOU has raised over $40 million to date, and has a mission to bring the highest quality fitness and wellness content to everyone. The platform offers a seamless user experience and curated library of classes from a variety of fitness concepts and modalities, including HIIT, meditation, yoga, Pilates, nutrition, strength training, kids, and more.

To learn more or download the app, visit neoufitness.com

About NEOU:

NEOU is a digital marketplace that offers unlimited access to live, on-demand, and interactive fitness and wellness content from world-class instructors and concepts -- anytime, anywhere. Always evolving, always updating, and Always On, NEOU is with you wherever you go, offering an endless variety of classes for all fitness levels, on devices you already own.

