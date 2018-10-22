Neovasc Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

NASDAQ,TSX: NVCN

VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ,TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced that it will report financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

Conference Call & Webcast

Wednesday, November 14th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time Domestic: 855-283-1097 International: 323-794-2575 Passcode: 7885315 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131832 Replays available through November 28th: Domestic: 844-512-2921 International: 412-317-6671 Conference ID: 7885315

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™ (the "Reducer"), for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara™ (the "Tiara"), for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States , Canada and Europe . For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

