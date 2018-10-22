Neovasc Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Nov 07, 2018, 07:30 ET
NASDAQ,TSX: NVCN
VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ,TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced that it will report financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.
Conference Call & Webcast
|
Wednesday, November 14th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time
|
Domestic:
|
855-283-1097
|
International:
|
323-794-2575
|
Passcode:
|
7885315
|
Webcast:
|
Replays available through November 28th:
|
Domestic:
|
844-512-2921
|
International:
|
412-317-6671
|
Conference ID:
|
7885315
About Neovasc Inc.
Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™ (the "Reducer"), for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara™ (the "Tiara"), for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States , Canada and Europe . For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.
SOURCE Neovasc Inc.
Share this article