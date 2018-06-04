Neovasc Inc. Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN
VANCOUVER, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 4, 2018 in Vancouver, B.C. (the "Meeting").
At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") re-elected board members Alexei Marko, Paul Geyer, Dr. Jane Hsiao, Steven Rubin, Dr. William O'Neill, and Doug Janzen to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Alexei Marko
|
548,672,471
|
94.47%
|
32,102,416
|
5.53%
|
Paul Geyer
|
559,499,943
|
96.34%
|
21,274,944
|
3.66%
|
Dr. Jane Hsiao
|
561,304,486
|
96.65%
|
19,470,400
|
3.35%
|
Steven Rubin
|
560,192,689
|
96.46%
|
20,852,197
|
3.54%
|
Dr. William O'Neill
|
562,311,935
|
96.82%
|
18,462,951
|
3.18%
|
Doug Janzen
|
560,930,077
|
96.58%
|
19,844,809
|
3.42%
At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved amendments to the Company's stock option plan and the unallocated options thereunder (91.69% of votes cast in favour), approved the Company's Common Share Consolidation (83.84% of votes cast in favour) and re-appointed Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company (94.81% of votes cast in favour).
As of May 31, 2018, a total of 1,860,184,719 Common Shares were issued and outstanding.
About Neovasc Inc.
Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently available in the United States and has been available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.
