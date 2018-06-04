At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") re-elected board members Alexei Marko, Paul Geyer, Dr. Jane Hsiao, Steven Rubin, Dr. William O'Neill, and Doug Janzen to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Alexei Marko 548,672,471 94.47% 32,102,416 5.53% Paul Geyer 559,499,943 96.34% 21,274,944 3.66% Dr. Jane Hsiao 561,304,486 96.65% 19,470,400 3.35% Steven Rubin 560,192,689 96.46% 20,852,197 3.54% Dr. William O'Neill 562,311,935 96.82% 18,462,951 3.18% Doug Janzen 560,930,077 96.58% 19,844,809 3.42%

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved amendments to the Company's stock option plan and the unallocated options thereunder (91.69% of votes cast in favour), approved the Company's Common Share Consolidation (83.84% of votes cast in favour) and re-appointed Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company (94.81% of votes cast in favour).

As of May 31, 2018, a total of 1,860,184,719 Common Shares were issued and outstanding.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently available in the United States and has been available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neovasc-inc-reports-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-300659450.html

SOURCE Neovasc Inc.

Related Links

www.neovasc.com

