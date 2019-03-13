Neovasc to Announce Year Ended December 31, 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 21

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30pm Eastern Time

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced that, due to the public offering of common stock announced on March 12, 2019, it will now report financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, March 21st @ 4:30pm Eastern Time Domestic: 877-407-9208 International: 201-493-6784 Passcode: 13687733 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133322

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

