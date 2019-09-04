Neovasc to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced that Fred Colen, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 8-10, 2019, in New York City.

Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019 Time: 3:50 – 4:15 PM ET Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/nvcn/

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

