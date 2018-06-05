Neovia is Building the Future of Its Supply Chain with DynaSys Cloud DSCP

"Our goal is to improve the flow of information so we can prepare for the future and optimize our decision-making. The global implementation of the robust and modern end-to-end DynaSys supply chain solution will underpin our success," said Pierre Monchal, corporate supply chain director at Neovia. "If we make our supply chain more efficient, we will improve our business performance. This project is focused on supply chain performance to better serve our customers but also allow our employees to continually work toward a common goal."

Launched in 1954, Neovia is a global leader in animal nutrition and health with seven business lines: complete feed, aquaculture, pet care, premix/firm services, additives & ingredients, animal health and analysis laboratories. Its yearly revenue is 1.7 billion euros. It has 75 production sites, 11 applied research centers and 8,300 employees in 28 countries.

Anticipation, Flexibility and Reliability

The DynaSys solution will empower Neovia to coordinate its team around a reliable sales forecast helping it to adapt capacity planning in the medium and long-term and provide stock-level optimization and service level improvement. DynaSys Cloud DSCP will also support the S&OP (Sales & Operations Planning) process of Neovia. "With DynaSys solutions, our demand planners will be able to focus on the business and their added value with deeper reflection and analysis," added Monchal.

Why Neovia selected DynaSys

DynaSys' culture, size and customer-centric focus. DynaSys' domain expertise and ability to rapidly deploy the solution in the 28 countries where Neovia operates. The DynaSys solution is robust, integrated, reliable, modern and flexible. The solution fits the needs of the entire group.

"We selected the DynaSys supply chain planning solution through a rigorous process including seven vendors," said Monchal. "We have confidence in DynaSys' proven technology, which has been deployed all over the world for many years and we estimate that DynaSys' service team will support our global, long-term deployment."

"We are delighted to support Neovia with our collaborative end-to-end, cloud-based supply chain planning solution. We are especially proud to be selected by Neovia for our expertise and capabilities in global solution deployment. Today we are able to help global companies build their future supply chains to improve their market competitiveness, business agility and supply chain visibility across their entire network," said DynaSys President, Ariel Weil.

About Neovia

The company has a turnover of 1.7 billion euros achieved in seven business lines: complete feed, aquaculture, pet care, premix/ firm services, additives & ingredients, animal health and analysis laboratories. It has 75 production sites and 8,300 employees in 28 countries.

Learn more: www.neovia-group.com

About DynaSys – Effective Enterprise Demand & Supply Chain Planning

DynaSys, a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq:QADA) (Nasdaq:QADB), provides Demand and Supply Chain Planning solutions. With 33 years of experience, DynaSys provides an integrated and collaborative planning solution that allows businesses to optimize their supply chains, including sales and operations planning, demand planning, network and inventory and business resources optimizations. DynaSys software enables customers and partners in the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, life sciences, apparel, luxury, high tech, automotive, distribution and retail verticals to meet their goals of better managing Demand and Supply Chain Planning, and becoming more Effective Enterprises.

For more information about DynaSys, visit www.dys.com or email contact@dys.com.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation and global trade management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit https://www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

