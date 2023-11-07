Neovision Launches Digital Wealth Management Offering for Gulf Investors

News provided by

Neovision Wealth Management

07 Nov, 2023, 07:55 ET

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neovision Wealth Management Ltd, a leading fund management and investment advisory firm incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, has built a user-friendly digital platform that brings its expertise and access to an investment universe of over 35,000 securities and investment products together for the first time under one virtual roof.  

Continue Reading
Dr Ryan Lemand, CEO and Co-founder, Neovision
Dr Ryan Lemand, CEO and Co-founder, Neovision

The offering has been designed to attract discerning Gulf-based investors with between US$1m and US$5m in investable assets who want choice across asset classes and the efficiency of front-to-back electronic settlement and clearing.

"Today's investors are more aware and more self-directed than their predecessors," said Dr Ryan Lemand, Neovision's Co-Founder and CEO. "We have set out to offer them the ability to build their own portfolios in a comprehensive multi-asset framework, while still benefiting from the deep experience of Neovision's professional team. Whether they want to understand how to improve portfolio performance during upturns and downturns, or whether they just want efficient global execution, they can get this from Neovision just by clicking a button or by joining a short video call."

Dr Lemand and his team have a deep understanding of the regulatory environment in the three financial jurisdictions in the UAE, extensive experience in creating robust investment vehicles, strong relationships with service providers, and a profound appreciation of the needs of domestic and global investors. The firm has also launched a 'Funds as a Service' offering, providing access to investment strategies from top-tier global asset managers packaged as fund offering in full compliance with UAE's regulatory framework, directly accessible from its wealth management platform.

As well as empowering investors to manage their own wealth, Neovision also offers a discretionary portfolio management service that can follow its own proprietary asset allocation model or be customised to suit the specific goals of the client.

About Neovision Wealth Management

Neovision Wealth Management Limited (NWM) is incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) - Registration number 000007884. NWM is regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) - Financial services permission No. 220080.The company is authorized to provide a wide range of services, from advisory to discretionary portfolio management as well as fund management.

The authorized regulated financial services are:

  • Arranging Deals in Investments
  • Advising on Investments or Credit
  • Arranging Custody
  • Managing a Collective Investment Fund
  • Managing Assets

For more information visit www.neovision-wealth.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269175/Neovision_Wealth_Management.jpg

SOURCE Neovision Wealth Management

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.