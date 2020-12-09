NEOX Integrates Napatech for High-Speed Performance and Real-Time Network Analysis

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today announced the integration of its FPGA-enabled SmartNICs into the NEOXPacketFalcon. NEOX NETWORKS selected Napatech to provide its customers with unparalleled access to and visibility into network traffic at speeds of up to 100G.

As networks are increasing in speed and complexity, security attacks are evolving in parallel. To grapple with this, customers need a way to search and analyze traffic in real time for potential security breaches. Network forensics provide the essential access and insight security analysts need. The NEOXPacketFalcon, powered by LiveAction's LiveCapture software, is a flexible platform for ultra-fast capturing, indexing, searching and analysis of network data in real time. The NEOXPacketFalcon relies on Napatech's FPGA-enabled SmartNICs to deliver the high performance at high speeds with zero packet loss that security analysis requires.

With Napatech's SmartNICs, NEOXPacketFalcon provides its customers with benefits including:

Superior network analysis: NEOXPacketFalcon is a powerful network speed recorder that enables IT organizations to analyze, monitor and accurately capture traffic with increased visibility.

Timur Ozcan, managing director, NEOX NETWORKS GmbH, said: "Our government and corporate customers need the ability to analyze their data for several purposes, including security. We help customers gain visibility into their networks by building data access networks. We chose Napatech's FPGA-based SmartNICs because they deliver the speed and accuracy our NEOXPacketFalcon required."

Jarrod J.S. Siket, chief marketing officer, Napatech said: "IT security teams must have permanent access to detailed analysis of network traffic. With Napatech's SmartNIC technology, NEOXPacketFalcon customers gain the precision they need to run analysis and packet capture anywhere, anytime, without geographical restrictions."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com.

No Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

