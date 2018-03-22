NEOX Networks GmbH Appointed as Authorized Partner for iTrinegy Solutions in Germany

All application deployments carry significant potential risk. The consequences of failure can include: High Remediation Costs, Loss of Revenue, Brand Reputation and even Injury or Death for military and first responder / emergency services. Therefore, it is imperative that organizations effectively predict and manage the risks associated with application performance over networks.

"I am delighted that NEOX Networks has become an iTrinegy Partner. I am confident that with NEOX Networks' proven track record of successfully delivering network-focused solutions to leading German organizations, this will be a very successful partnership," said Graham Wood, Director at iTrinegy. "NEOX Networks' market experience and expertise makes them our ideal partner and we are, therefore, delighted to be business partners."

iTrinegy offers solutions for de-risking application deployments into the network, with a suite of products that address pre-deployment network profiling and benchmarking , pre-deployment application testing and post-deployment application performance monitoring. The ability to verify application performance prior to actual rollout greatly enhances the chances of achieving a successful deployment and significantly reduces the need for expensive retrospective fixing, re-coding or re-designing.

Timur Ozcan, Managing Director of NEOX Networks said, "In days where digitalization is increasing dramatically, the network infrastructure is also becoming more and more complex. Due to this we see a growing demand in Germany for network solutions to emulate real network experiences. With the iTrinegy partnership we are delighted to provide innovative and proven solutions to fill that gap and enable customers to mitigate the risk of failed deployments and migrations. iTrinegy's solutions are a perfect fit to our network monitoring focused portfolio and provide intelligent products to do profiling and emulating a rich-set of various network infrastructures, helping our customers to assess the performance of their business-critical applications."

About NEOX Networks

NEOX NETWORKS GmbH is an innovative value added distributor that specializes in providing solutions and services in Network, Aggregation, and Bypass Taps, Network Packet Brokerage, Network Analysis, Network Monitoring and Network Test Equipment. We help customers gain visibility into their networks by building a data access networks for passive traffic management. We provide our clients with the ability to analyze their data for several purposes including security, network and application performance monitoring, lawful interception, compliance, forensics, deep packet capture, data leakage, and much more. https://www.neox-networks.com

About iTrinegy

iTrinegy is a world leader in Networked Application Risk Management and is trusted by governments, military organizations and enterprises across the globe including Alcatel, Aviva, BT, Boeing, Cisco, Fidelity Worldwide Investments, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, National Australia Bank, Raytheon, Thomson Reuters, Salesforce and Starbucks. Our unrivalled pedigree in safeguarding networked application performance ensures business-critical services are successfully delivered over all types of networks. www.itrinegy.com

