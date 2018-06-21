Nepal's Largest Direct-to-home Pay-TV Operator Takes Advantage of Next-generation DVB Cardless Security from Verimatrix

"Having formed such a deep level of trust in Verimatrix and its best-in-class security over the years, our decision to further our investment was automatic," said DishHome Chief Operating Officer Keshav Kanta Poudel. "We are pleased to take advantage of the enhanced, next-generation security platform as we prepare to expand service offerings and significantly broaden our reach to capture a larger subscriber base with the shutdown of analog transmission in the country."

DishHome originally invested in VCAS for DVB to provide a future-proof approach to revenue security that could scale with the company and maintain its position as a market leader as business models continued to evolve. In addition to enhanced security, the latest advancements in DVB support from the VCAS Ultra platform offer EMM bandwidth optimization. This results in optimization of the Satellite Transponder Bandwidth utilization, which enables more channels to be added to DishHome services.

"VCAS for DVB cardless security has supported DishHome's service expansion over the past few years, and by upgrading to our most advanced Ultra technology, it will continue to support its rapid expansion plans for the short, medium and long term," said Steve Oetegenn, president of Verimatrix. "The upgrade also optimally positions DishHome for future service options including DVB-hybrid and multi-screen delivery. We are excited to be there every step of the way as it continues to break new ground in Nepal."

About DishHome

DishHome is the DTH service provider in Nepal, operated by Dish Media Network Ltd. It was formed in 2010 after a merger between two DTH providers, namely Home TV and Dish Nepal. In the year of 2011 Sandmartin International Holding (SMT) became one of the key stakeholder of Dish Media Network Ltd. and provides expertise in developing new technologies and digital innovations in the satellite broadcasting. As of May 2018, DishHome, has a total of 170+ television channels, including 130+ SD channels and 40+ HD channels with DishHome's own Channel DH Showcase, DH Showcase 2, DH Preview, DH Plus Movie, DH Ramailo TV , DH Action Sports, Dh Beats, DH Kids, DH Cinema Ghar 1, DH Gunjan and DH Music which exists in Channel No. 100, 101, 102, 103,104 ,105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111 respectively. It provides all the major Nepali channels, Hindi and English language general entertainment channels, including other pay channels of sports, music, movies, news, and kids genres.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

