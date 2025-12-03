NEPC Strengthens Leadership Team with Promotion of New Partners and Principals

Appointments underscore the firm's continued investment in talent development

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEPC, LLC ("NEPC"), a leading investment consultant and outsourced chief investment officer, today announced the election of five new Partners and the promotion of four new Principals, reinforcing the firm's ongoing investment in leadership, talent development, and long-term client excellence. These appointments will take effect on January 1, 2026.

2025 marked another year of meaningful growth for NEPC. These leadership advancements reflect the firm's commitment to building a deep bench of seasoned professionals who bring insight, continuity, and forward-thinking solutions to an evolving investment landscape.

"Developing exceptional talent is central to who we are as a firm," said Michael Manning, CEO of NEPC. "These individuals exemplify the expertise and integrity that define our culture, and we are proud to celebrate their continued growth and leadership within NEPC. Each of them represents an area of strategic importance for NEPC and we are excited to recognize their impact on our clients and our firm."

The newly elected Partners are:

Aaron Chastain, CFA, Corporate Team

Nick Mann, Private Markets Investment Team

Emma O'Brien, Defined Contribution Team

Mikaylee O'Connor, Defined Contribution Team

Brian Parnell, OCIO Team

The new Principals are:

Sujatha Bhat, CFA, CAIA, OCIO Team

Colton Lavin, CFA, Private Debt Investment Team

Nina Petkova, Global Equity Investment Team

Shahin Shafai, Information Technology Team

Manning also stated, "Each of these leaders plays a vital role in strengthening our firm and advancing the high standard of service our clients rely on."

For more information on NEPC's employee workforce and to explore open opportunities, click here .

About NEPC, LLC

NEPC, LLC is a leading investment consultant, private wealth advisor, and OCIO provider, serving over 400 retainer clients and $1.7 trillion in total assets. Combining a proprietary investment team dedicated to the long-term challenges facing investors with our client-centric model, NEPC builds forward-looking investment portfolios for institutional investors, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and families. To learn more visit nepc.com .

Media Contact

Chaneigh Bernard

[email protected]

SOURCE NEPC