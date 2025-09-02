Nephila Capital Selects SEI as a Global Strategic Partner

Global Operational Footprint and Technology Capabilities Enable Scale and Power Growth

LONDON and OAKS, Pa., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that the company was selected by Nephila Capital Ltd. (Nephila), a leading investment manager specialising in reinsurance risk, to support its back- and middle-office operations across North America and the UK.

Nephila has managed institutional assets in the reinsurance industry for more than 20 years. Owned by Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), Nephila has offices in the US, Bermuda, and the UK, and is one of the largest insurance linked securities (ILS) managers globally with approximately $7 billion in assets under management.1

The ILS market is projected to nearly double, from approximately $100 billion to $200 billion by 2032.2 Asset managers like Nephila are seeking strategic partners with the ability to provide comprehensive services, including reconciliation, payment processing, automation, data aggregation, streamlined workflows, and investor onboarding to enhance efficiency and support their business.

Commenting on the decision to partner with SEI, Sean McDade, Head of Operations at Nephila, said:

"As we continue to focus on providing investors with positive returns and growing our established presence in the ILS market, we sought a strategic partner with a proven track record of managing complex products, providing a scalable infrastructure, and aligning with a client-centric culture.

"SEI was built with technology at its core, and their breadth of solutions not only met our criteria, but can be tailored to help us achieve our strategic goals. Their unique industry position, proven expertise, and innovative capabilities will enable efficiency, scale, and our growth."

Bryan Astheimer, Head of SEI's Investment Managers business, EMEA, added:

"Regardless of location or industry, our clients can benefit from our global footprint, stability, and working with a team that's closely aligned with their culture. We're thrilled to partner with Nephila to support their back- and middle-office operations. Their prominence stands out among the complex ILS industry, and we look forward to supporting their long-term growth."

1Assets under management as of 30 June 2025.

2Taylor Mixides, "Jefferies predicts strong growth in ILS market, doubling to $200bn 2032," Reinsurance News, 1 Oct. 2024.

