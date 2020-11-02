Nephrologists Attending the American Society of Nephrology Virtual Meeting Point to New Data on the SGLT2 Inhibitor Class as Being the Most Compelling Presented at the Conference hl2According to Spherix Global Insights, nephrologists overwhelmingly chose the DAPA-CKD trial as the most compelling among the eight presented during the oral abstract session, "High Impact Clinical Trials"

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With virtual conferences being the standard for the foreseeable future, Spherix Global Insights sought to gather feedback from attendees of ASN Reimagined 2020, held between October 19th and October 25th, 2020. A total of 104 US nephrologists who participated in sessions during these dates participated in the survey, fielded October 27th through October 28th.

The majority of surveyed nephrologists felt that ASN did a good job organizing the conference, though 16% did note that the abundance of content was a little overwhelming. Those who registered for the meeting have until December 4th to access content on-demand, and an impressive 97% expect to do so. An important yardstick for ASN is that among those who attended prior ASN meetings, more than one-third report that they got much more out of the virtual conference. Notable exceptions included the ability to interact with colleagues and industry, making it understandable that most hope the conference can return to its traditional, in-person format next year.

The investment made by pharmaceutical companies for conference attendance is significant, and the re-working of the traditional booth to digital content obviously called for substantial capital. Of particular note was AstraZeneca's strong presence, with more than 80 abstracts (including 12 oral presentations and three late-breaking abstracts) across its renal portfolio. It is disappointing, therefore, that engagement in industry-sponsored sessions such as educational symposia, the virtual exhibit hall, and the exhibitor spotlight series, were far less attended than the clinical sessions – bringing into question the value of these digital initiatives.

From a content perspective, more than 40% of nephrologists believe that data presented on the SGLT2 inhibitors, particularly AstraZeneca's Farxiga, were most compelling. The leading areas where nephrologists felt they learned a great deal included diabetic kidney disease (including data from Bayer's FIDELIO-DKD trial), the HIF-PH inhibitors for anemia (including the results of Akebia's INNO 2 VATE and PRO 2 TECT studies), and updates in glomerular diseases, in which there are a plethora of agents in the pipeline for IgA nephropathy, FSGS, and Alport Syndrome (among others).

With regard to pipeline companies and products, nephrologists learned the most about the HIF-PH inhibitors (AstraZeneca/FibroGen/Astellas' roxadustat, Akebia/Otsuka's vadadustat, GSK's daprodustat) as well as Bayer's finerenone for diabetic kidney disease, Aurinia's voclosporin for lupus nephritis and Ardelyx's tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia.

The full report, Special Topix™: Feedback from ASN Reimagined 2020, includes information on the degree of engagement, which sessions were best attended, details around new learnings within each category, and other industry engagement metrics.

