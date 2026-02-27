Nephrology Associates Medical Group Notifies Patients of Data Security Incident

RIVERSIDE, Calif., February 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephrology Associates Medical Group (Nephrology Associates) determined on December 2, 2025 that a recent data security incident may have the protected health information belonging to certain patients. Nephrology Associates is notifying about this incident and provide resources to assist them. Nephrology Associates encourages individuals to consider the recommendations in this notice, including visiting our website at https://namg.net/

On or about May 20, 2025, Nephrology Associates identified suspicious activity within our network, and promptly took steps to secure the environment and launched an investigation. With the support of cybersecurity experts, it learned of information suggesting that an unknown actor gained unauthorized access to its network and acquired files, some of which contained protected health information of patients. As of today, there is also no evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident.

Based on the investigation of the incident, the potentially affected information will vary by individual, but may have included the following protected health information: name, Social Security number, date of birth, medical or health information, health care treatment or diagnostic information, health insurance information, billing or payment information, or credentialing information.

Nephrology Associates takes the security of patient information very seriously and is taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including enforcing stronger password requirements, more frequent required password changes, reduced access permissions, and offline storage of older data.

Nephrology Associates has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concerns. The call center is available Monday through Friday 6:30am to 3:30pm PT and can be reached at (844) 443-1521.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Nephrology Associates, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

