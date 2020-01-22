Nephrology Devices Market to Garner $16.42 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
Increase in the geriatric population across the world, rise in the prevalence of renal disorders, and surge in healthcare expenditure propel the growth of the global nephrology devices market.
Jan 22, 2020, 08:30 ET
PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Nephrology Devices Market by Device Type (Dialysis Instrument, Lithotripter, Dialysis Catheters, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global nephrology devices industry was pegged at $12.51 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $16.42 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026.
Chief reasons for market fluctuations
Rise in the geriatric population across the world , surge in prevalence of renal disorders, and increase in healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the global nephrology devices market. However, high prices of nephrology devices restrain the market growth to certain extent. On the other hand, high growth potential in developing economies creates new opportunities in the market.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6286
The dialysis instrument segment to rule the roost through 2026
Based on device type, the dialysis instrument segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global nephrology devices market. In addition, the segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for these machines in developing countries such as India, as there is an increase in the number of patients who require hemodialysis. The report also analysis other segments including lithotripter and dialysis catheters.
North America held the largest share in 2019
The global nephrology devices market across North America dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the market, and is estimated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the easy availability of nephrology devices, and surge in the geriatric population. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the study period. This is due to surge in awareness related to the use of nephrology devices and increase inhealthcare expenditure. The report also examines other regions including Europe and LAMEA.
Major market players
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Baxter International
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Nipro Corporation
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- C.R.Bard
- Dornier Medtech
- DaVita
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6286
Major market players
- Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals
- ACIC Fine Chems
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Amerigen Pharms Ltd
- Akorn
- Pfizer (GenMed)
- Mylan
- Zydus Cadila
- Sanofi
- Takeda
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
Biopsy Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Digital Therapeutics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2026
LFIA Based Rapid Test Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2026
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
SOURCE Allied Market Research
Share this article