Nephron Announces Julie Rameas as Chief Procurement Officer

News provided by

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

17 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation today announced Julie Rameas as Chief Procurement Officer. In her new role, Rameas will oversee all strategic sourcing and procurement activities.

Continue Reading
Julie Rameas, Chief Procurement Officer, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Julie Rameas, Chief Procurement Officer, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

"We could not be more excited to welcome Julie to the team. Her rock star resume and body of work speaks for itself," said Nephron CEO and Owner Lou Kennedy. "From leading manufacturers to global success to blazing trails in textiles, Julie is precisely the kind of professional, who will help lead the continued growth and expansion of our company, and that is a great thing for those who depend on Nephron for life-saving medications."

Rameas is an experienced professional with proven success in the pharmaceutical, medical device, metal, electronic, aerospace, automotive, and textile manufacturing industries.

Before joining the Nephron team, Rameas served as Senior Director of Global Strategic Procurement at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she led spending activities for over 800 global sites, and managed multiple global expansion and construction projects.

She has held key global director roles at Lear Corporation, managing all aspects of global strategic procurement activity for seven manufacturing sites, and BioMerieux, where she led spending on all chemicals, biologics and controlled substances.

Rameas received her Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

A West Columbia, S.C.-based company, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products. The company also operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes, luer-lock vials, IV bottles and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate drug shortage needs. For more information, please visit www.nephronpharm.com.

Contact:
Connor Watkins,
+1 803-724-4263,
cwatkins@nephronpharm.com

SOURCE Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Also from this source

Nephron Works to Resolve Nationwide Drug Shortage by Producing Vital Medications

Nephron Announces New President of 503B Outsourcing Facility

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.