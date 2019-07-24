Nephron Named To List of Fastest-Growing Companies in S.C.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation has been named one of the 40 fastest-growing companies in South Carolina for 2019 by S.C. Biz News.

Twenty large companies and 20 small companies have been named to the statewide list presented annually by SC Biz News. This honor recognizes the state's fastest-growing companies based on both dollar and percentage increases in revenue from 2017-2018.

"We are grateful to be recognized for the extraordinary work our employees do every single day to grow our company," said Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy.

In order to qualify for the Roaring Twenties designation, companies must have a physical presence in South Carolina and be a for-profit entity or a nonprofit organization

Company size was determined by gross revenue: A small company was considered as having $10 million and under in revenue. Large companies were classified as having over $10 million in revenue. Small companies must have had revenues of at least $500,000 each year for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Profiles of the winning companies will be published in the winter issue of SCBIZ magazine. The winners will be honored at an event on Sept. 26 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Columbia.

About Nephron

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation develops and manufactures safe, affordable generic inhalation solution and suspension products specializing in Blow-Fill-Seal technology. In addition, the company operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate their drug shortage needs. In accordance with the DQSA draft guidance, the company follows cGMP, GDP and all quality expectations. The company has been licensed by the Food and Drug Administration. Nephron received a 2017 ISPE/FOYA innovation award for the high level of automation present throughout the facility. For more information, please visit www.nephronpharm.com.

Contact: Rob Godfrey, 1-800-443-4313

SOURCE Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation