Nephron Nitrile Announces New CEO

Nephron Nitrile

21 Jun, 2023, 12:36 ET

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron Nitrile today announced William "Billy" Emerson Harris has been named Chief Executive Officer of Nephron Nitrile.

In this position, Harris will use his 30 years of experience to bolster the recent onshore manufacturing and distribution investment Nephron Nitrile is making in West Columbia, S.C. The facility is estimated to produce nearly three billion nitrile gloves per year.

"Having Billy join our team is a win-win - for Nephron Nitrile and South Carolina manufacturing," said Nephron Nitrile Owner Lou Kennedy. "Throughout his career, Billy has successfully navigated the challenges of a growing and changing industry. His experience and goal-driven approach to business and leadership will ensure our talented team continues to achieve the ambitious objectives we set at the beginning of this journey: to offer customers the next level in Made-in-America glove manufacturing and distribution right here in our state, strengthening the domestic supply chain and creating new jobs."

"It is all about having U.S.-produced exam and general-purpose disposable nitrile gloves," said Harris. "I could not turn down the opportunity to join an organization with such a strong commitment to best-in-class automated manufacturing and quality that exceeds industry standards."

Prior to joining the Nephron Nitrile team, Harris served as Chief Commerce Officer of SHOWA Group, a fully integrated manufacturer of both medical and industrial PPE hand protection. He has more than three decades of manufacturing industry experience, including serving as Birtcher Medical Systems Director of International Sales, Vice President of Sales at Adams Scientific, CEO of Sempermed USA and CEO of Sri Trang USA, Inc.

Nephron Nitrile is a manufacturer of durable, high-quality nitrile gloves. Located in West Columbia, S.C., the company produces food service, industrial, and medical exam-grade gloves at its 400,000-square-foot facility. Nephron Nitrile will produce nearly three billion gloves annually, reducing the American dependence on foreign sources of critical personal protective equipment. To learn more about Nephron Nitrile and its products, visit nephronnitrile.com. 

Contact:  
Connor Watkins 
803-724-4263 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Nephron Nitrile

