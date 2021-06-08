Nephron Research Expands, Adds Health Policy Team

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron Research LLC ("Nephron Research"), an independent research provider with leading products in healthcare, is pleased to announce that the Health Policy team from Heldman Simpson Partners LLC will join the firm on July 1st. This best-in-class product franchise is led by Paul Heldman and Sasha Simpson, who will join as partners.

Nephron Research was founded in 2017 with a simple mission to be essential to clients' investment processes. The addition of Paul and Sasha adds like-minded partners whose product is already essential to its subscribers. The Health Policy expansion creates synergy given Nephron's integrated approach, strengthens its sector-based products, and adds to Nephron's industry thought leadership.

"We're elated to be joining the best-in-class research analysts at Nephron and know the combination will enhance our health policy work through collaborations that will provide new depth in our analysis and generate more value for our clients," noted Paul Heldman.

Added Nephron Founding Partner Joshua Raskin: "Health policy has always been an integral part of the broader healthcare research process, and Paul and Sasha will allow Nephron to further differentiate its research in this key area. Their unparalleled experience and knowledge will enhance firm offerings at a critical juncture for healthcare policy and the new administration."

Along with their strong client franchise, Paul and Sasha bring a wealth of experience to Nephron Research:

Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in health policy, Paul Heldman specializes in translating legislative developments and policy changes – specifically for government health insurance programs, the FDA, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, US health spending, healthcare legislation, and national elections for the investment community. Prior to forming Heldman Simpson Partners LLC, Paul ran the healthcare team at Potomac Research Group. Paul previously spent a combined eight years at Citigroup Investment Research and Schwab Soundview Washington Research Group. Mr. Heldman honed his information-gathering skills early in his career as a reporter for Bloomberg Business News. He holds a BA from Clark University .

Adding Heldman Simpson Partners' formidable Health Policy product to Nephron creates the industry's deepest coverage of healthcare, including:

Health Policy

Managed Care

Healthcare Facilities

Physician Enablement

Drug Supply Chain

Digital Health

Life Science Tools

Diagnostics

National Labs

CROs/CDMOs

