Nephron Research Expands, Adds Medical Devices Team

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron Research LLC ("Nephron Research"), the market's leading independent research provider for healthcare, is pleased to announce its expansion into the Medical Devices & Supplies sector with the addition of Chris Pasquale, who has joined the firm as a partner.

Nephron Research was founded in 2017 with a simple mission to be essential to its clients' investment processes. Chris' formidable research franchise and nearly two decades of client-focused experience are tailor made for Nephron's research model. The Med Devices expansion is strategically important to Nephron's sector-based product offering and adds significantly to Nephron's industry thought leadership.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the best-in-class research analysts at Nephron," noted Chris Pasquale. "Our franchise has always been focused on adding value for our clients. Nephron's platform will only enhance that focus and provide additional opportunities for value creation and collaboration with like-minded partners."

Added Nephron Founding Partner and DOR Tim Biggins: "Chris' depth of experience and strong client franchise, paired with a differentiated and data-driven product makes him unique in the market. It's a perfect fit for our discerning client base. Chris' enthusiasm for the integrated model at Nephron means subscribers will additionally benefit from organic cross-sector work with his Nephron sector and policy analyst peers."

Prior to joining Nephron, Chris was a Managing Director and Research Analyst covering the Medical Devices & Supplies sector for Guggenheim. Previous to that, he was an Executive Director at JPMorgan covering the Medical Device sector and also worked at Credit Suisse as an Associate covering both the Medical Device and Managed Care spaces. Chris earned a B.S. in Economics from Duke University.

With formal coverage of the Med Devices sector, Nephron will create the industry's deepest coverage of healthcare, including:

Health Policy

Medical Devices

Medical Supplies

Managed Care

Healthcare Facilities

Physician Enablement

Drug Supply Chain

Digital Health

Life Science Tools

Diagnostics

National Labs

CROs/CDMOs

Clients can access Nephron Research via www.nephronresearch.com. For additional information on subscription plans, please contact:

Tim Biggins

646-876-0109

[email protected]

SOURCE Nephron Research LLC