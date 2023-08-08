Nephron Works to Resolve Nationwide Drug Shortage by Producing Vital Medications

News provided by

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

08 Aug, 2023, 09:06 ET

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron 503B Outsourcing Facility, a division of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is focused on resolving drug shortage concerns with the production of 0.5% Albuterol 5 mL, del Nido Cardioplegia, Lidocaine 1% and Succinylcholine products.

The following medications are readily available for order through the Nephron online ordering portal:

Continue Reading
Nephron 503B Outsourcing Facility, a division of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is focused on resolving drug shortage concerns with the production of 0.5% Albuterol 5 mL, del Nido Cardioplegia, Lidocaine 1% and Succinylcholine products.
Nephron 503B Outsourcing Facility, a division of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is focused on resolving drug shortage concerns with the production of 0.5% Albuterol 5 mL, del Nido Cardioplegia, Lidocaine 1% and Succinylcholine products.

  • 0.5% Albuterol 25 mg/5 mL (5 mg/mL) Preservative Free
  • del Nido Cardioplegia Solution 1000 mL
  • Lidocaine Injection Vial, USP 1% 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) Preservative Free
  • Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, USP 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL) Preservative Free

"As a nationwide leader in manufacturing lifesaving medication, we work hard every single day to help the federal government alleviate drug shortages - and to deliver hospitals and patients the treatments they deserve and expect in a timely manner," said Lou Kennedy, CEO and Owner of Nephron. "Playing this vital role in manufacturing is all the motivation we need to do our jobs well - and stay focused on precisely what it takes to raise the bar not only for our team, but for manufacturers everywhere."

Nephron has over 25 years of sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing experience and operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes, luer-lock vials, IV bottles and IV bags for hospitals across America.

To place an order, customers can contact Nephron directly at [email protected] or 1-844-224-2225.

SOURCE Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Also from this source

Nephron Announces New President of 503B Outsourcing Facility

Nephron To Produce 0.5% Albuterol 5 mL, Alleviating Nationwide Shortage

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.