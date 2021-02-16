NephroSant Announces Mark Capone as Independent Board Member

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NephroSant, a Kidney Health spin out of UCSF, today announced that Mark Capone has officially joined the Board of Directors. Following the appointment of Mr. Capone, the Board will comprise 7 directors, 2 of whom are independent.

"We are thrilled to have Mark on board to help shape the company during this exciting time," said Dr. Minnie Sarwal, CEO and co-founder of NephroSant. "His wealth of experience, as well as his proven track record of success at Myriad made him a perfect fit with the existing board."

Mark is an accomplished 35-year life sciences executive, most recently serving as President and CEO of Myriad Genetics which he transformed from a pioneering start-up to one of the largest precision medicine companies in the world. During his 17-year tenure, the company developed and launched more than a dozen reimbursed molecular diagnostics achieving total annual revenues of more than $800 million. Prior to Myriad, he spent 17 years at Eli Lilly and Company in various positions across the entire value chain and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Penn State University graduating with highest distinction, and a Master of Science degree in (bio)Chemical Engineering and Master of Science in Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He currently serves as President and CEO of Precision Medicine Advisors, LLC, is a non-executive board member of Abcam plc, and is an executive advisor for Microba.

"I am very excited to join the board of NephroSant as the company seeks to commercialize the first in a series of groundbreaking products aimed at maintaining kidney health through early detection and lifetime monitoring of disease," said Mark Capone. "I have been impressed with the science, mission, and leadership of the company and look forward to providing insights to accelerate its success."

NephroSant was founded in November 2017 by Dr. Minnie M. Sarwal, a nephrologist, a researcher of transplant immunology, and a serial entrepreneur as a spin out of her UCSF laboratory. Dr. Sarwal founded NephroSant with a mission to provide noninvasive testing solutions to assess, manage and improve global kidney health. The first commercial test, QSant, is for monitoring patients for kidney allograft rejection. NephroSant plans to build on Dr. Sarwal's existing clinical research and develop centralized lab tests and point of care tests for kidney diseases and allograft monitoring for other organs.

