NephroSant Executives Recognized for Contributions to Transplant Care and Advocacy by Prestigious Industry Groups

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NephroSant, a kidney health spin out of UCSF, today announced that it has recently been recognized by renowned industry organizations for its contributions to transplant care and advocacy. Lyfebulb, a patient-empowerment innovation accelerator, and CSL Behring, a global bio therapeutics leader, selected NephroSant CEO and Founder Dr. Minnie Sarwal as the winner of the Lyfebulb-CSL Behring Innovation Challenge: Thriving with Transplantation. In addition, Maria Lopes, head of marketing at NephroSant, has received the Maciak Award at the 2020 Transplant Games of America for her dedication to the event and community. These honors are the latest in NephroSant's journey of setting a new standard for kidney transplant care.

The 2021 Innovation Challenge brought together entrepreneurs motivated by personal connection to organ transplantation developing new products and solutions to help organ transplant recipients, donors, care partners and family members better manage everyday challenges and improve quality of life. Out of 11 finalists, NephroSant was selected as the winner, following a pitch competition in front of a panel of independent judges. NephroSant will receive a $25,000 award to further develop its diagnostic tools for early detection and lifetime monitoring of kidney health and injury, including its first urine-based transplant rejection test, QsantTM.

The Transplant Games gathers together thousands of transplant recipients, living donors, donor families, individuals on the waiting list, caregivers, transplant professionals, supporters and spectators for the world's largest celebration of life. During this week, 42 state teams and several international teams made up of transplant recipients and living donors, compete in twenty athletic and recreational competitions. Each year, the Maciak Award is presented to one individual who has gone above and beyond to support the games and keep the spirit of the games alive. Lopes was selected for her efforts to raise awareness for transplantation and ensure the Games would continue. The award was named for T.J. Maciak, a kidney recipient and the inspiration behind bringing the U.S. Transplant Games of America back after it lost its sponsorship.

"We are humbled and honored to be recognized by Lyfebulb and CSL Behring for our commitment to improving outcomes for patients throughout their transplant journey with breakthrough innovation," said Dr. Sarwal. "NephroSant was founded with the mission of redefining kidney health for all who need it, and our team shows up every day passionate about achieving that goal. We also congratulate Maria on her outstanding personal achievement and share our gratitude for her tireless work to improve the quality of life for transplant patients everywhere."

About NephroSant

NephroSant is a biotech startup founded by physicians out of UCSF with a team of world-class scientists, engineers and clinicians, focused on applying the founding team's years of clinical research expertise to improve global kidney health. Our mission is to translate the deep scientific and pathological insights into best-in-class noninvasive tests to address the hidden epidemic of chronic kidney disease, which affects more than 10% of the world's adult population, through a growing pipeline of products. Nephrosant was spun out of the Sarwal Lab, UCSF. To learn more, visit nephrosant.com.

