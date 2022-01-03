NephroSant Features QSant, the first urine test for kidney transplant rejection, at Biotech Showcase Digital 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NephroSant, Inc. a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating the diagnosis of early kidney damage in native and transplanted kidneys, with a mission to significantly improve global kidney health, announced that it will present a company overview at the upcoming Biotech Showcase conference. This pre-recorded presentation will be available during Biotech Showcase to all registered attendees.

The presentation will highlight QSant™, the first entirely non-invasive test for early detection of risk of kidney transplant rejection, without requiring an invasive kidney biopsy. QSant is a test for both adult and pediatric transplant recipients. QSant can deliver accurate quantification of kidney transplant rejection risk from a non-timed urine sample that can be collected in a patient's home. The presentation will review clinical studies and real-world experience about the utility of this urine test. QSant is also being offered to patients through the AQUA registry . QSant™ is fully reimbursed by Medicare when appropriately ordered by a healthcare professional.

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. As in years past, qualified investors and members of the press are entitled to complimentary registration.

About Chronic Kidney Disease and Transplantation

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive process in which kidneys are damaged and lose their ability to filter waste, minerals and fluid from blood. Kidney disease affects an estimated 37 million people in the U.S. alone. NephroSant's second test, KSant™ detects native kidney injury. 22,400 people receive kidney transplants each year, and an estimated 785,000 have kidney failure that require either dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive. Approximately 40% of all kidney transplant recipients experience clinical or sub-clinical rejection, which is currently detected late. Transplant recipients should be tested routinely and take anti-rejection medication for the rest of their lives to ensure the longevity of the transplanted organ. Monitoring for allograft rejection is required through the lifetime of the transplant. QSant is a monitoring tool for evaluation of risk associated with rejection for the lifetime of the transplant.

About QSant™

QSant is the first non-invasive diagnostic test designed to detect kidney transplant rejection up to 8 months prior to rejection from a urine sample, reducing the need to travel to a medical center for a costly and invasive biopsy. This test screens urine against a panel of 6 biomarkers, including but not restricted to urine cell-free DNA, to alert the patient and their care team to an increasing rejection risk so physicians can intervene in a timely manner. Analysis is conducted in a laboratory certified under a CLIA license to perform high-complexity testing. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a Local Coverage Determination (LCD) in August 2021, which may cover the cost of the test for eligible transplant recipients on Medicare. Interested parties may view the LCD on the CMS website.

When ordered by a treating physician, QSant collection kit is shipped to the patient's home. A single urine sample is collected and shipped back directly to the NephroSant lab for analysis. NephroSant's proprietary algorithm generates a personalized Q-Score™, which quantifies risk of rejection personalized to a particular patient. This score is delivered directly to the physician to inform and assist decision making for post-transplant care. During development, more than 1,000 patient samples were analyzed using QSant and the clinical and analytical validation of the test published in the journal, Science Translational Medicine¹.

QSant has been studied through NephroSant's Early Access Program (EAP) conducted within a select group of 11 transplant centers in the US. Feedback from physicians and patients surveyed in the EAP supports QSant's accuracy for rejection detection, straight forward use and convenient in-home collection.

About NephroSant™

NephroSant™ is dedicated to all aspects of kidney health. The company was founded by Dr. Minnie Sarwal and UCSF physicians with deep scientific and pathological insights into kidney disease and transplantation. Together with a team of world-class scientists, engineers and clinicians, NephroSant™ licensed the founding team's clinical research and used it to develop, noninvasive diagnostic tests to address the hidden epidemic of chronic kidney disease. Nephrosant™ is dedicated to improving global kidney health through a growing pipeline of products including QSant™, the company's flagship diagnostic test. To learn more, visit nephrosant.com .

¹ Yang , Sarwal et al., Science Translational Medicine, 2020

