Nepternship Surpasses 10,000 Student Introductions Across 300+ Universities Just Months After Launch, Democratizing Access to Professional Networks for Gen Z

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nepternship, the peer-to-peer marketplace where college students trade professional connections to access internship opportunities, today announced it has surpassed 10,000 successful student introductions across more than 300 universities. The milestone was reached just months after its launch in early 2026.

A Nepternship match profile showing how college students unlock warm introductions to professionals at top firms.

The platform addresses a long-standing imbalance in elite internship hiring, where the most coveted roles consistently go to students with pre-existing family or alumni connections. Nepternship gives every student access to that same network advantage by letting them barter introductions. A student with a contact at a top hedge fund can trade that connection for an introduction to another student's family friend at a major consulting firm.

"The best internships have always been won through who you know, not what you know," said Robert Moritz, Founder of Nepternship. "Most students don't have a family friend at Goldman Sachs or an uncle at McKinsey. We built Nepternship so that every student, regardless of background, can plug into the same kind of network that's quietly powered elite hiring for decades. The 10,000 introductions made on the platform in just months prove how much students needed this."

While traditional career platforms like LinkedIn and Handshake rely on cold applications and direct outreach to employers, Nepternship is built around warm introductions. Students unlock access to professionals through other students who already know them, replacing the cold apply-and-pray model with the kind of personal referrals that have always been the real currency of internship hiring.

Since launching in early 2026, the platform has expanded across institutions including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, MIT, NYU, and the University of Pennsylvania, alongside more than 290 additional universities. Nepternship runs weekly Sunday matching cycles powered by a proprietary algorithm that pairs student offerings with student needs based on industry, role, and geography.

The company is currently exploring partnerships with university career centers, positioning itself as a long-term institutional distribution channel.

About Nepternship:

Nepternship is the peer-to-peer internship marketplace where college students trade professional connections to access exclusive internship opportunities. Founded in 2026 and headquartered in New York, the platform serves more than 300 universities across the United States.

Contact:

Robert Moritz, Founder

7815307330

[email protected]

Nepternship.com

SOURCE Nepternship