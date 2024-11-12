Neptune Boat Lifts Introduces Mobile Boat Lift Service

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Boat Lifts has announced the launch of its new Mobile Boat Lift Service, which now serves the region from Hernando County to Sarasota County, Florida, including the greater Tampa-St. Pete area, and will soon expand to additional regions. This service offers on-site maintenance and repairs for all major boat lift brands, including Neptune lifts, providing boat owners with direct dockside support.

The mobile service is equipped to handle various boat lift issues, from routine maintenance to more complex repairs. Neptune's mobile repair trucks are stocked with parts to minimize repair time and reduce boaters' downtime.

"With over 60 years of experience in the marine industry, we understand the importance of keeping your boat lift in peak condition," said Waterfront Brands CEO Corey Duke. "This mobile service allows us to deliver expert repairs and maintenance directly to our customers, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum enjoyment of their boating experience."

Current Service Areas:

Hernando County

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

Pasco County

Sarasota County

Tampa-St. Pete Metro Area

The service is available for all major boat lift brands. Neptune also offers annual and bi-annual maintenance programs to help boat lift owners maintain equipment and prevent issues before they become a problem.

As part of the Waterfront Brands family, Neptune Boat Lifts benefits from the combined expertise of leading waterfront equipment manufacturers. This association enhances Neptune's ability to offer quality services and customer support.

For more information about Neptune Mobile Boat Lift Service or to schedule a service appointment, visit www.neptuneboatlifts.com/navigation/mobileservice .

About Neptune Boat Lifts

Neptune Boat Lifts manufactures durable and reliable boat lifts and docks for residential and commercial use. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the company has over six decades of experience in the marine industry. It is part of Waterfront Brands, a family of leading manufacturers in the waterfront equipment industry.

SOURCE Neptune Boat Lifts