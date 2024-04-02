Neptune™ by Peerless-AV® Introduces Full Sun Outdoor Smart TVs for Enhanced Outdoor Entertainment

Innovation meets the clear skies with Peerless-AV's latest Neptune™ Full Sun Outdoor Smart TVs, designed to thrive in direct sun for use in both commercial and residential outdoor areas

AURORA, Ill., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerless-AV®, a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor displays and TVs for a large array of applications, is pleased to announce the launch of Neptune™ Full Sun Outdoor Smart TVs. This new line of Outdoor TVs is the latest release from Neptune following the Partial Sun Series in 2022. The new Full Sun Series includes 55" and 65" outdoor TV options, equipped with a free commercial-grade Outdoor Tilting Wall Mount ($199 USD value), to serve as the all-season solution for outdoor entertainment across North America.

Neptune Full Sun Series Outdoor Smart TVs available in 55" and 65".

The Neptune Full Sun Series of Outdoor Smart TVs are designed with the signature maintenance-free construction of Peerless-AV display solutions and ensures simple installations on patios, pool areas, backyards, restaurants, stadiums, and more. Equipped with 800 nits of light output for brilliant, bright, crystal clear images even in direct sunlight, the all-weather certified technology of Neptune Outdoor Smart TVs has an operating temperature range of -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to 50°C). The outdoor-rated solution combats environmental elements such as precipitation, snow, and debris for quality entertainment and longevity.

Equipped with high TNI panel technology to accommodate high ambient temperature conditions in direct sunlight, the Neptune Full Sun Series thrives in harsh outdoor conditions. Thanks to this commercial-grade panel, the TV can withstand high internal temperatures for longer periods of overall runtime. Meanwhile, other residential indoor LCD panels can't withstand long periods of sunlight or heat due to internal temperatures spiking and causing heat stress to the interior panel of the display. Neptune's high TNI panel technology is built for long-lasting, high-quality entertainment for extended usage in direct sun locations. The Peerless-AV Neptune Full Sun Outdoor Smart TV is the only outdoor TV in its price range to utilize this advanced heat-enduring technology.

Neptune Outdoor TVs are complete with 4K, full UHD resolution, with a high dynamic range for more realistic images, color, and higher contrast for a stunning visual experience. The IPS panel ensures accurate image and color representation from every angle, while the anti-glare treatment eliminates unwanted reflections even in direct sun-viewing positions.

This smart TV line is powered by webOS Hub, which means users can bring their favorite content outside with hundreds of customizable apps available and content from several streaming services to enhance their outdoor oasis. Featuring the exclusive LG ThinQ AI Home Dashboard, these outdoor TVs allow for convenient control of compatible connected IoT devices, such as smart home lights, appliances, and more.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new line of Neptune Full Sun TVs, representing a meaningful advancement in our outdoor TV technology," said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President at Peerless-AV. "Developed specifically for direct sun usage, the Full Sun Series sets a new standard for durability and performance in outdoor entertainment. We are extremely proud of this new solution and the unparalleled viewing experience these TVs offer in even the brightest outdoor environments."

Neptune Full Sun Outdoor Smart TVs are available in 55" ($2,799.00) or 65" ($3,499.00) sizes and respective mounting solutions can be found at neptuneTV.com and peerless-AV.com, or through the authorized retailers and distributors below—more coming soon.

About Neptune™ Full Sun Outdoor Smart TVs by Peerless-AV®

The Neptune™ Full Sun Outdoor Smart TV is where innovation meets clear skies. Built to deliver premium outdoor entertainment, the Full Sun Series is crafted to thrive in direct sunlight, increasing the capabilities of entertainment experiences for commercial and residential spaces. Featuring an all-weather-rated design, Neptune Outdoor TVs are certified to defy the elements, including precipitation and extreme temperatures, while ensuring optimal viewing from any angle with full UHD specifications. Designed with the maintenance-free features of Peerless-AV® solutions, Neptune Full Sun Outdoor Smart TVs are sure to shine in open-air spaces of all kinds. To learn more, visit neptuneTV.com.

