Neptune™ by Peerless-AV® Introduces Shade Series Outdoor TVs for Outside Entertainment

An all-season solution for year-round outdoor entertainment and living, Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TVs can be easily installed in backyards, patios, outdoor kitchens, pool areas, and more. Created with industry leader Peerless-AV's innovative technologies and maintenance-free construction, the Neptune Shade Series can withstand harsh weather elements such as rain and snow as well as operate in temperatures ranging from -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to 50°C).

Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TVs, powered by LG Displays, are crafted with best in class features and video quality. The TV's high dynamic range offers brighter highlights with more contrast, resulting in deeper and richer colors for a more realistic, natural image. Complete with 4K, UHD resolution and an IPS panel to boost color performance and consistency, Neptune Outdoor TVs offer 178-degrees of viewing angles so consumers can enjoy stunning views from anywhere in their backyard oasis.

The Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TVs also give consumers the freedom to bring their own streaming device to stream binge-watching content right in their backyard. Fan favorites are just a click away by simply plugging in the user's preferred streaming device into the input compartment on the back. The TV's freePATH™ technology allows WiFi signals within range to easily connect to the device for SMART TV compatibility.

"The idea of making your home your own version of paradise has never been more prevalent than in recent time," stated Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President, Peerless-AV. "We're proud to be able to utilize our nearly 80 years in the AV industry with Peerless-AV to construct a product that is as durable as it is technologically innovative, and make it widely available for easy home installations. With the Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TVs, quality outdoor entertainment, that has been used in outdoor bars, stadiums, and resorts, is within reach for your own outdoor space."

Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TVs are available in 55", 65", or 75" sizes and their respective mounting solutions can be found at neptuneTV.com, Amazon, B&H Photo (US), Costco (Canada), The Brick (Canada), Tanguay Electronics (Canada), Visions Electronics (Canada), and through authorized distributors.

The Backyard Oasis Sweepstakes

Enter the Backyard Oasis Sweepstakes for a chance to win an outdoor TV! Peerless-AV is giving away a 55", 65", and 75" Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TV to three lucky winners. Fill out the online form once a day, and don't forget to share with your friends: https://neptunetv.com/pages/2021sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S./D.C., age 18+. Void in AK, HI, outside the U.S. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 03/17/21; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 05/31/21. Total ARV of all prizes: $6,997. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, visit https://neptunetv.com/pages/2021sweepstakes.

Sponsor: Peerless Industries, Inc., 2300 White Oak Circle, Aurora, IL 60502.

About Neptune™ Shade Series Outdoor TVs by Peerless-AV®

With Neptune™ Shade Series Outdoor TVs, entertainment goes beyond four walls into all-seasons of the great outdoors – whether that be a backyard patio, pool house, outdoor kitchen, and more. Crafted with the consumer in mind and paired with Peerless-AV's over 80 years of expertise as an AV solutions manufacturer, Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TVs are all weather rated, from rain and snow to hot temperatures and beyond, while providing an optimal viewing experience from all angles. Neptune Shade Series Outdoor TVs by Peerless-AV® make outdoor entertainment a maintenance-free luxury for all to enjoy. To learn more, visit neptunetv.com.

