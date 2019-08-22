Neptune creates two new roles to support its expansion

Appoints veteran VP Operations

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) is pleased to announce two new additions to its team to support the company's rapid growth. Neptune has appointed Stephen Lijoi, as Vice-President Operations and José Dominguez as Cannabis Sommelier and Formulation Specialist.

Stephen Lijoi will oversee all of Neptune's extraction, manufacturing and packaging operations at the company's two facilities, Sherbrooke, Quebec and Conover, North Carolina. Mr. Lijoi has close to 30 years of experience in quality assurance and overseeing all aspects of pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement manufacturing operations. His wide-ranging experience includes positions with global companies, supervising over 1000 employees, managing rapid capacity expansions and holding responsibilities with several manufacturing facilities in various countries. He has also been involved with comprehensive cGMP and FDA regulatory programs and standards.

"We are pleased to have Stephen join us at this stage of our expansion as we anticipate rapidly ramping up our processing capabilities at the Sherbrooke facility and the SugarLeaf facility in North Carolina. Considering his experience and achievements, we have full confidence in his ability to support Neptune's vision of quality, safety and operational excellence," said Michael Cammarata, Neptune's CEO.

José Dominguez will start in September in a newly created position of Cannabis Sommelier and Formulation Specialist. José will play an instrumental role in creating, designing and formulating vape pens for Neptune. In addition to these efforts, José will also assist in producing several additional products, which include tinctures, topicals and beverages.

"José significantly increases our formulation capabilities for various product forms, especially in the vape pens category, which is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years," added Mr. Cammarata. "José is a fixture in the Canadian cannabis landscape, and coupling his experience with our work at Neptune, we are confident in his ability to bring wholly-owned, unique sought-after products to the cannabis space for our customers."

José has earned more than 40 individual cannabis awards during his career including first-place awards for CBD flower, sativa flower, hybrid flower and solvent-less hash, which he won at the 2016 Lift Cannabis Cup in Vancouver. In the same year, Highway Magazine named José as Canada's cannabis champion following his success at the Karma Elite Medical Marijuana Cup in 2016 with a first-place win for sativa flower and CBD flower.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. Neptune's wholly owned subsidiary, 9354-7537 Québec Inc., is licensed by Health Canada to process cannabis at its 50,000-square-foot facility located in Sherbrooke, Québec. Neptune brings decades of experience in the natural products sector to the legal cannabis industry. Leveraging its scientific and technological expertise, Neptune focuses on the development of value-added and differentiated products for the Canadian and global cannabis markets. Neptune's activities also include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil®, and of a variety of marine and seed oils. The Company's head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

