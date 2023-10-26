Neptune Flood Crosses $200 Million of Premium in Force, Becomes Primary Alternative to NFIP

Seven Insurance Industry Leaders Join Inaugural Advisory Board for Next Stage of Growth

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the largest private provider of flood insurance in the United States, has crossed $200 million of premium in force and adds seven members to its newly formed advisory board, it was announced today by Trevor Burgess, CEO of Neptune Flood.

Crossing $200 million of premium in force brings Neptune to over 5% of the National Flood Insurance Program's size, securing its role as the primary alternative to the NFIP.

"Growing in scale highlighted the need for sage advice from a group of leading experts in the insurance industry. My executive team is incredibly thankful that this group of seven leaders has agreed to help us in our journey to be the best possible flood insurance company for consumers, agents, and our risk-taking partners," said Trevor Burgess, Neptune's CEO.

The Neptune Flood Advisory Board Members are:

Jim Albert: Co-founder of Neptune, served as the company's CEO through 2019, and held the role of Chairman from 2020 to early 2023. Prior to Neptune, he held senior executive positions in insurance and information technology in the US and the UK.

Brad Emmons: Former CEO of Orchid and is an active investor and advisor to retail, MGA/MGU, claims, and insurtech businesses.

Bill Martin: Leader of large insurers and startups over the last 37 years and has run Boston-based Plymouth Rock's growing home insurance business for the last seven. Bill is a co-founder of Neptune, a former board member of the insurance industry's safety organizations, and an expert in the challenges of regulation and catastrophe coverage.

David Paulsson: President of MS Transverse, a division of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group and one of the ten largest insurance companies in the world. Prior to co-founding Transverse Insurance Group in 2018, Dave spent 15 years in the investment industry focused on alternative assets and insurance.

Jessica Snyder: President of U.S. Insurance for Argo Group, overseeing and pursuing profitable growth across property and casualty insurance in the U.S. market. Snyder previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer at GuideOne Insurance. Before that, she led the commercial and specialty businesses at State Auto Insurance. Jessica has deep leadership experience in the property and casualty insurance industry, having served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Rockhill Insurance Group and as Chief Financial Officer at Citizens Property Insurance Company.

Keith Wolfe: Former President U.S. P&C for Swiss Re, capping a 27-year career in global insurance and reinsurance. He currently serves as an advisor or Board Director for several other insurance related entities.

Roy Wright: President & CEO of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), of which Neptune is a member. Prior to IBHS Roy was at FEMA where he served as the chief executive of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

About Neptune Flood



Neptune Flood is an innovative insurance company specializing in providing flood insurance solutions for residential and commercial properties. By leveraging advanced technology, data analytics, and user-friendly online tools, Neptune Flood offers consumers and businesses a fast and efficient way to obtain flood insurance policies tailored to their needs. The company aims to simplify the insurance-buying process while offering competitive rates and comprehensive coverage options. Neptune Flood is backed by top-rated insurance carriers, ensuring that their customers receive reliable financial protection in the event of a flood. Their dedication to superior customer service, along with their cutting-edge approach to flood insurance, makes Neptune Flood a trusted and pioneering force in the industry. For more information, visit the Neptune website: www.neptuneflood.com.

