Neptune Flood Expands Coverage into Kentucky

Offering Higher Limits and Broader Coverage than the NFIP, The US's Largest Private Flood Insurance Now Protects Residential, Commercial, and Condominium Properties in 49 States

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the largest provider of private flood insurance in the United States, today announced its expansion into the state of Kentucky, making residential, commercial, and RCBAP flood products available in the Bluegrass State. Neptune Flood is now available in 49 states and Washington, D.C.

Neptune offers higher limits and broader coverage options unavailable through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), allowing property owners to protect their assets under one policy. Neptune's optional coverages, like temporary living expenses and business interruption, offer protection above and beyond what is available through the NFIP. With up to $4,000,000 in residential and commercial coverage and $10,000,000 in RCBAP coverage, Neptune is the preferred alternative to the NFIP.

"We couldn't be more excited to make coverage available in Kentucky. Neptune is now available in the contiguous United States and Hawaii, with apologies to Alaska, letting agents and customers protect property against flood risk," said Trevor Burgess, Neptune's President & CEO. "With less than 1% of homes in Kentucky having a current NFIP flood policy (just 18,000 homes), our expansion into the state couldn't come sooner."

175,000 customers have chosen Neptune, which is available via thousands of agents and online via neptuneflood.com.

"According to Risk Factor by First Street Foundation, over 300,000 homes in Kentucky have a greater than 25% chance of flooding in the next 30 years. That's hundreds of thousands of homes left unprotected that will benefit from Neptune," said Jean-Luc Eckstein, Neptune's Chief Customer Officer. "Our team is ready to onboard Kentucky agents and get customers the coverage they need."

Agents interested in offering Neptune to their customers can visit neptuneflood.com/new-agent.

SOURCE Neptune Flood