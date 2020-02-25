Neptune Flood Insurance Launches 39th State, Louisiana

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Mardi Gras, Neptune Flood, the first all-digital, online flood insurance company, announced today that it has officially opened for business in Louisiana. Louisiana is Neptune's 39th state and is the second largest market for flood insurance in the United States given its unique geography and history of catastrophic flooding.

Neptune brings its Triton risk selection and pricing engine to Louisiana well in advance of hurricane season so that Louisianans can prepare. Neptune's technology allows for a two-minute process for buying flood insurance with no elevation certificate required. Its advanced modeling and analytics allow it to price appropriately for risk even in the most complex environments.

Homeowners in a high-risk flood zone, A or V, and who have a mortgage are required to have flood insurance. However, as history has proven, homeowners should not be lured into a false sense of security if they are outside of the "high-risk" flood zones and think a flood insurance policy is not needed. No one property is without potential flood risk; wherever it rains, it can flood:

Hurricane Katrina caused $13.1 Billion in flood insurance losses in Louisiana paid by the NFIP and the average flood claim was over $97,000

in flood insurance losses in paid by the NFIP and the average flood claim was over Throughout the United States , 25% of all flood claims were located outside of "high risk" A and V zones meaning X zones are also at risk

"Louisiana is key to Neptune's growth and Neptune is focused on the safety and security of Louisianans," said Trevor Burgess, President and CEO of Neptune Flood. "We're proud to be able to offer select Louisiana homeowners the protection they require that far surpasses what is offered by the traditional NFIP."

Neptune's flood insurance policies are sold by agents and directly online at neptuneflood.com. The Neptune flood policy meets the requirements to be accepted by all banks and has many optional enhancements to the standard NFIP policy such as coverage for temporary living expenses, unattached structures and pool repair and refill.

Agents interested in offering Neptune Flood to their clients are encouraged to reach out for an appointment by emailing marketing@neptuneflood.com.

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD:

Neptune Flood was founded in 2017 by insurance and technology industry veterans, including Chairman, Jim Albert, with a goal of bringing advanced analytics and extreme ease of use to the flood insurance market. Neptune Flood's policies are currently backed by some of the largest and most secure reinsurers in the world, rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. In January 2018, Neptune raised over $2mm in seed financing led by C1 Bank founder and former CEO Trevor Burgess who now serves as Neptune's President and CEO. Neptune filed for a patent on its revolutionary technology engine, Triton, in November 2019.

SOURCE Neptune Flood

Related Links

neptuneflood.com

