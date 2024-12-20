Neptune Flood Insurance Open for Business During All Government Shutdowns

Neptune Ensuring All Home Closings Possible

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the largest private provider of flood insurance in the United States, will remain open for business and continue to write policies if the US Federal Government shuts down on December 21, 2024. A government shutdown would halt the issuing and renewing of flood insurance policies issued by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Since Neptune is a private alternative to the NFIP, it is unaffected by the impending shutdown and can continue to write new flood insurance policies in 49 states plus Washington, D.C.

"The requirement to have flood insurance is a critical part of the home-buying experience," said Trevor Burgess, CEO of Neptune. "The National Association of Realtors has reported that a government shutdown could jeopardize up to 1,300 property sales per day. Neptune can step in and make sure those home closings can take place."

Neptune offers higher coverage limits than the NFIP and optional coverages that improve upon the standard flood insurance policy. Its two-minute, easy quote-to-bind process lets agents and consumers get coverage quickly.

Consumers needing flood insurance for home closings or refinancing can access Neptune at www.neptuneflood.com or their local insurance agent. Neptune has no waiting period for real estate-related transactions, including new purchases and refinancing.

"Neptune assists over 220,000 customers nationwide in protecting their homes and businesses with bank-accepted private flood insurance, and we are ready to support both agents and customers," said Jean-Luc Eckstein, Neptune's Chief Customer Officer. "Whether it's same-day or standard coverage, we're here to help property buyers and those seeking to safeguard their homes, regardless of what the federal government is doing."

Agents who need same-day appointments to access Neptune Flood can visit www.neptuneflood.com/new-agent or contact [email protected].

