Neptune Flood Insurance Open for Business During Government Shutdown

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the largest provider of flood insurance in the United States, will be open for business and continuing to write policies in 48 states plus Washington DC if the US Federal Government shuts down on September 30, 2023, halting the issuing and renew flood insurance policies issued by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

As Neptune is a private alternative to the NFIP, it is unaffected by the looming shutdown and can continue writing new flood insurance policies.

"Neptune urges Congress to work together to fund the government and to prevent a shutdown of critical FEMA activities like the NFIP program as the program plays a critical role in helping protect homeowners from the catastrophic risks of flooding," said Trevor Burgess, Neptune's CEO. "The National Association of Realtors alerted Congress that a government shutdown could jeopardize up to 1,300 property sales per day that rely on the NFIP for a mandatory flood insurance policy before closing. Neptune will be up and running through any shutdown, ready to write flood insurance across the United States."

Neptune offers higher coverage limits than the NFIP and optional coverages that improve upon the standard flood insurance policy. Its two-minute, easy quote-to-bind process lets agents and consumers get coverage fast.

Consumers with home closings or refinancing needing flood insurance can access Neptune at www.neptuneflood.com or via their local insurance agent. Neptune has no waiting period for real estate-related transactions, including new purchases and refinancing.

"Neptune is large enough to help tens of thousands of additional American homeowners in case of a government shutdown. We can help home buying stay on track," said Neptune's Chief Customer Officer, Jean-Luc Eckstein. "Neptune protects over 165,000 homes and businesses with bank-accepted private flood insurance, and our team is ready to support agents and consumers in need."

Agents who need same-day appointments to access Neptune Flood can visit www.neptuneflood.com/new-agent or contact [email protected].

