Neptune Flood Joins MarshBerry's Connect Platform As Premier Partner

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the first AI-driven flood insurance company to provide fast, easy and better flood insurance, has joined MarshBerry's Connect Platform as Premier Partner for its membership.

MarshBerry's Connect Platform is a new category of independent distribution that helps insurance firms leverage scope, scale and resources to maximize growth through business intelligence, resource optimization and premier partner alignment.

"The Connect Platform was formed to provide agencies and brokers with leading technology in the insurance space. The addition of Neptune Flood fulfills this promise by providing our partners with access to their industry-leading technology to help streamline flood insurance solutions," said David Soforenko, MarshBerry Executive Vice President Connect Platform.

"Historically, Flood insurance has be very complex and difficult to take on as an agent, which is why we designed Neptune Flood to be agent-friendly," said Trevor Burgess, Neptune Flood's CEO. "Our AI-driven technology makes it fast and easy to buy flood insurance, revolutionizing agents' experiences with flood insurance."

Cited by Insurance Journal as the third largest aggregator in the U.S., the Connect Platform launched in April 2019 as an exclusive offering to insurance agency and brokerage members of MarshBerry's executive peer exchange – Connect Network.

About Neptune Flood

Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States. We were founded to change the way the consumers and businesses think about and buy flood insurance. Neptune uses AI driven technology to make it fast and easy to buy flood insurance most often at a price that saves money vs the NFIP. Neptune is based in St Petersburg, Florida and offers flood insurance to homeowners and businesses in 48 states plus D.C. For more information or to buy a policy ask your insurance agent for Neptune or visit us online at www.NeptuneFlood.com

MarshBerry – Helping Clients Learn, Improve & Realize Value



Founded in 1981, MarshBerry serves the insurance brokerage industry, including insurance agents & brokers, specialty distributors, private equity firms, banks & credit unions and insurance carriers. MarshBerry's industry-specific services help clients build, enhance and sustain value through: Market Intelligence & Benchmarking, Organic Growth Consulting, Connect – Executive Peer Exchange Network, Connect Platform – Enterprise Value Accelerator, Merger & Acquisition Advisory*, Debt & Equity Capital Raising, and Financial Consulting. Learn more at www.MarshBerry.com.

*Investment banking services offered through MarshBerry Capital, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Marsh, Berry & Co., Inc.

